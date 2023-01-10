ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Football: Can the Bulldogs Three-Peat as National Champions in 2023?

By Eric Sorenson
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yGZY_0k9aV5bq00

Back-to-back national champion Georgia will more than likely enter the 2023 college football season as the team to beat, again.

It took Georgia 41 years to finally win a second national title at the end of the 2021 season. Now, it has taken just 364 short days to win their third. It has now taken 12 hours for people to start to use the word “dynasty” when referring to Kirby Smart’s program. I mean, if last night’s game is any indication, they could even lobby to move to play in the NFL next season.

In case you’re wondering, the last time one program won three straight national titles, it was Minnesota in 1934, '35, and '36. But now, after they just de-pantsed TCU by a 65-7 count , the big question is whether or not the Bulldogs can become the first program in 86 years to go back-to-back-to-back. (Doesn't Pat Riley have a patent on the word "three-peat"?)

Related: Georgia Goes Back-to-Back With Historic Demolition of TCU in CFB Playoff National Championship

And the worse news for SEC rivals and college football in general is that there appears to be zero indication that the Bulldogs are going away anytime soon. Remember last April when the defense had five first-round draft picks and eight draftees overall get pulled into the NFL? Then look what happened after that, the defense hardly had any type of drop-off. Going into this postseason the Junkyard Dogs were allowing just 11.3 points per game and 271 yards per game through their first 12 games. On Monday night, they held TCU to seven measly points.

That’s what you call reloading, not rebuilding.

But that’s what you get when you have 66 four- or five-star recruits on your roster. Sixty-six. And that is also why you won’t find too many tears being shed for coach Smart and the Dogs because people know there will just be new names with that same insane amount of talent to plug into the few holes that this year’s lineup will lose.

And yes, it can very well be argued that ole Kirby has followed the same blueprint that Nick Saban has used at Alabama in helping him to keep this SEC East monster still as the top dog (pun slightly intended, sure). Recruit, forge on, succeed, reload. And that is why the Georgia Bulldogs have a legit chance to grab yet another national title following the 2023 season, whether the college football world likes it or not.

Related: College Football's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2023

Offense

Key Returnees

Daijun Edwards, RB
Kendall Milton, RB
Brock Bowers, TE
Darnell Washington, TE (could leave early for NFL)
Ladd McConkey, WR
Adonai Mitchell, WR
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR
Arian Smith, WR
Warren McClendon, OL
Tate Ratledge, OL
Xavier Truss, OL

Likely Key Departures

Stetson Bennett, QB
Kenny McIntosh, RB
Kearis Jackson, WR
Broderick Jones, OT
Sedrick Van Pran, C
Jack Podlesny, PK

Defense

Key Returnees

Bear Alexander, DL
Zion Logue, DL
Nazir Stackhouse, DL
Tramel Walthour, DL
Mykel Williams, DL
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB
Smael Mondon, LB
Javon Bullard, DB
Kamari Lassiter, DB
Tykee Smith, DB
Malaki Starks, DB

Likely Key Departures

Jalen Carter, DL
Robert Beal Jr., LB
Kelee Ringo, CB
Christopher Smith, S

Three Offseason Storylines to Watch

1. Quarterback competition
Obviously, the most important player in Georgia football history will now move on and have to be replaced. Stetson Bennett, who was told time and time again that he wasn’t good enough or didn’t have an NFL-type arm, is the guy who put the chip on Georgia’s shoulders the last few seasons, going 29-3 as a starter. But his indomitable spirit is also what has galvanized this program to earn a pair of title rings. Yes, there were stronger arms on the Georgia sidelines. Yes, there were faster feet. Yes, there were four- and five-star operatives in every practice. But it was Bennett who just kept pushing through on sheer will, winning the quarterback job and then winning (almost) every game that was thrown at him. That will leave a giant hole to fill.

And now that’s where we turn our attention to who will the NEW leader of the Bulldogs will be? Redshirt junior Carson Beck was listed as the No. 2 QB. He is a former four-star prepster with size (6-4, 225) and looks like he has an NFL-ready right arm. An absolute cannon. He has the look of a future first-round draftee-to-be. It’s almost unfair, right? Well, that’s where we are with this Georgia Bulldog program. He’ll have to hold off redshirt freshman Brock Vandagriff, who was listed as the third-stringer. And of course, we live in the era of the transfer portal, so you never know who might end up in Athens during this offseason.

2. Reloading the defense
As you guys all know by now last year’s defense lost a ton of talent and yet the Bulldogs were right back there at the top of the defensive statistics once again. But that’s what you get when you have Kirby Smart as your head coach and Will Muschamp as your co-defensive coordinator. These guys are defensive gearheads. It’s what they live for. Believe it or not, the Junkyard Dogs were a pretty youthful defense this season, starting seven freshmen or sophomores for most of the season. Three departures will be significant in the form of D-end Jalen Carter, CB Kelee Ringo and safety Christopher Smith. So if you think about it, they lost eight NFL draftees off that defense last season. How good will they be when they only lose three? It can be pretty scary to think about, especially considering the clamps they put on TCU. The next big difference-makers that will be the next big Bulldog stars will be D-end Mykel Williams, LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB Smael Mondon, and safety Malaki Starks. Oh, and you saw the kind of night that freshman D-lineman Bear Alexander had against TCU, right? There will still be a ton of talent to plug in and probably lead the SEC in defense once again in nine months.

3. Avoiding complacency
Kirby Smart talked before the title game about how his team found its own motivation this season. After last year’s national title win, he says that “nobody gave us a chance to win it again this year.” (to which I disagree strongly, but I digress). His program used those seeds of doubt to grow into another title-chasing team.

Obviously, now that they have won a second straight national title, the big bugaboo will be if this team rests on its laurels. Back-to-back national titles are an incredible accomplishment. Will they let that define them going into the 2023 season? You heard Smart say after the game that his program is successful because there is no entitlement in his players (though he did say it is starting to “creep in”). Will they be able to find that self-motivation once again to push through to another title run? They won’t have their glue guy Stetson Bennett to get them over some big-time obstacles like he did this season. They’ll need to find someone else to will them to victory, even when they aren’t playing their best. And of course, college football pundits everywhere will wonder, now with Bennett gone, will they be able to win more rings – conference or nationally – with somebody else behind center? That should get them motivated.

— Written by Eric Sorenson, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. He is a college football, college baseball and college hockey addict... and writer. Follow him on Twitter @Stitch_Head .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Georgia Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Freshman offensive lineman Jacob Hood has announced that he will enter the transfer portal, according to reports at On3sports. The news comes just a few days after the Bulldogs were crowned national champions. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and the 14th-best player out of the ...
ATHENS, GA
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart

If the Jaden Rashada situation isn’t proof of how much college football has become like the pros, then nothing is. Rashada, a 5-star quarterback prospect according to 247 Sports, made headlines on Wednesday when it was reported that he wanted Florida to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Rashada committed to Miami over... The post Report: QB Jaden Rashada had $13 million NIL deal from Florida fall apart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Enters Portal

Senior tight end Ryland Goede has announced that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate senior. He has won two national titles for his home state team in the Georgia Bulldogs and will be immediately eligible.  In a statement Goede released on Social Media, he took the time to thank ...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy