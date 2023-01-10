Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
‘Big Change’ Announced for the 2023 Meriden Daffodil Festival
You're already looking forward to the 2023 fairs and festivals around Connecticut, and it's only January 11th, admit it. I have some bad news for mid-state Connecticut residents, you'll have to wait a little longer for the Meriden Daffodil Festival in 2023. I've seen announcements over the past week about...
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Watch the Dateline episode "The Secrets of Birch View Drive" now
Connie Dabate lived with her husband, Rick, and their two children on Birch View Drive in Ellington, Connecticut. It was normally a quiet street, but on the morning of December 23, 2015 – it was nothing but chaos. An alarm had been triggered at the Dabates’ house. And before...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Connecticut Dental Hygienist Saves Stranger’s Life
Linda Irwin, RDH, a dental hygienist in Middletown, Connecticut, was enjoying dinner out in Farmington when she noticed another diner fall out of his chair. The diner was 68-year-old Larry Friel, who was eating with friends in the restaurant when his heart stopped. Irwin leapt into action and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Friel, keeping his heart pumping until emergency medical team members arrived—essentially saving his life. Irwin visited Friel in the hospital during his recovery and the two have become friends. Both Irwin and Friel are now speaking out about the importance of learning CPR and its role in saving lives. Click here to read more.
Brother’s Keeper: The Tale of a CT Cult Leader Who Said He Was God
When it comes to cults, America is playing catch-up. Today, we know more than we did thirty years ago thanks to popular TV documentaries and miniseries, but that is fantasy for us. For some, the inner workings of a cult is their their living nightmare. We've all heard the stories but it's difficult for many to connect with the realities. We say that could never happen to me or my family, but you just don't know. In fact, it happened here in Connecticut back in the 80's and 90's.
tmpresale.com
The Rocket Man Shows show in Wallingford, CT Mar 17th, 2023 – presale password
TMPresale.com has reported the latest most current Rocket Man Show presale code 🙂 This is a great chance for you to get The Rocket Man Show show tickets before the general public. You owe it to yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those...
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
elms.edu
Megan Keyes, Fall ‘22
Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology and Security, and Computer Science. After earning my associate’s degree in computer security at Greenfield Community College, I transferred to Elms College to pursue my bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Technology and Security. My advisor at Greenfield recommended that I go to Elms. I originally wasn’t interested in earning a bachelor’s; I just wanted to get my associate’s and be done with school. But then I decided I wanted to learn more.
darientimes.com
8 famous albums you might not know were produced, recorded in CT
You'd be hard pressed to find a music fan that wasn't quick to tell you that John Mayer got his start in Connecticut or that Meat Loaf lived in the state for a number of years. But it'd be much harder to find someone that knew that one of the most influential metal albums was produced in Connecticut.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
'It’s frightening' | 4th-grade boy found with knife on school bus in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. — A fourth-grade boy in Norwich brought a knife onto a school bus Tuesday morning which prompted an immediate response from police and school officials. The Board of Education then sent a message to parents on how to prevent similar incidents from happening again. "I’m almost about...
The Commodores, the legends of Motown, coming to MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see the Commodores, the legends of Motown, in the ARIA Ballroom in May.
Cheers: Man celebrates 107th birthday in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century. Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday. He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake. The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of […]
Ex-Connecticut Charter School CEO Gets Life For Kidnapping Four Women In 1984
Michael Sharpe, 71, was convicted of attacking four women in their homes in June and July of 1984 in Windsor, Bloomfield, Middletown and Rocky Hill, Connecticut. A Connecticut man who was convicted of abducting four women in 1984 was handed a life sentence this week. Michael Sharpe, 71, received a...
Iconic CT Eatery Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business
After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors. Earlier Report - Chowder Pot Of Hartford Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years I…
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lamont shows off his dance moves at Inaugural Ball
(WTNH) – The inauguration festivities wrapped up with the Inaugural Ball at the Bushnell in Hartford. As promised in his State of the State address, the governor said, “It’s my party and I’ll dance if I want to.”. Lamont tore up the dance floor to the...
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Bristol Press
Teen missing from Southington believed to be in New Britain
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager missing from Southington is believed to possibly be in New Britain. A Silver Alert was issued late Monday for 16-year-old Jahaira Dejesus, who went missing sometime Tuesday. The teen has been described as Hispanic, with brown eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 106 pounds....
Eyewitness News
Cat in Torrington tests positive for rabies
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A cat in Torrington became infected with rabies, the state announced Wednesday. The outdoor cat is about eight months old and shared food and water with other outdoor cats and wildlife, said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg). The state said no human exposure...
