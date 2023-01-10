Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Close To Trading For Reported Red Sox Target, Deplete Shortstop Market
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to the Miami Marlins all offseason as potential trade partners. One of the players often discussed in these hypothetical deals will be heading to the west coast. The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to trading for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas according to The...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
thecomeback.com
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Atlanta’s offseason, Carlos Correa saga, more
News from the Atlanta Braves was slow on Tuesday, but the hot stove did warm up for the remainder of Major League Baseball. The Carlos Correa saga appears to have *finally* come to an end, Trevor Story underwent surgery, and a couple trades were announced. In terms of Braves news,...
Mets could sign former NL MVP?
After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Latest Yankees report indicates worst possible scenario with LF
Yankees fans hoping for one more outfield signing are set to be disappointed. New York isn’t expected to take a big swing on a new left fielder. Brian Cashman has enjoyed a productive offseason but plenty of Yankees fans are set to grade it as incomplete. The recent reporting indicating that New York isn’t in the market for a new left fielder will irritate plenty of Yankees fans desperate for an end to the franchise’s World Series drought.
Carlos Correa balked at this unique provision New York Mets added to a revised 12-year deal
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
Same doctor responsible for Mets, Giants failing Carlos Correa physical
The Mets used the same doctor as the Giants on Carlos Correa’s failed physical according to the shortstop’s agent Scott Boras. The Carlos Correa saga still has some twists to deliver, even after the shortstop officially signed a six-year deal to return to the Twins on Wednesday. It...
FOX Sports
AJ Pollock, Seattle Mariners finalize $7M, 1-year contract
SEATTLE (AP) — Outfielder AJ Pollock and the Seattle Mariners finalized a $7 million. one-year contract Thursday, setting up a potential platoon situation in left field for the upcoming season. Pollock can earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $500,000 each for 350, 400, 450...
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox prospect Pedro Castellanos signs minor-league deal with Padres
Former Red Sox prospect Pedro Castellanos has signed a minor-league contract with the Padres, per the MiLB.com transactions log. Castellanos, 25, originally signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent coming out of Venezuela in July 2015. The Carora native received a modest $5,000 signing bonus and made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League the following June.
Ex-Red Sox World Series Champion Signs With Rangers, Joining Nathan Eovaldi
A former member of the Boston Red Sox reportedly is going to team up with an old battery mate on the Texas Rangers
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 13
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 13. Everyone remembers Mookie Wilson’s ground ball that won Game 6 of the 1986 World Series for the Mets when it got through the legs of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner. But Wilson might not have gotten that chance if not for Mitchell, who followed Gary Carter’s rally-starting two-out single with one of his own, then went first-to-third on a Ray Knight single and scored the tying run on a passed ball. “The key to the game was Mitch’s baserunning,” none other than Keith Hernandez, who would become the Mets’ captain in 1987, said at the time. “He went to third base on that soft hit and scored on the passed ball. Mitch set up the inning.”
theScore
Report: Marlins, Twins discussed Pablo Lopez trade
The Minnesota Twins are on the hunt for starting pitching and reached out to the Miami Marlins about right-hander Pablo Lopez, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports. American League batting champion Luis Arraez and outfielder Max Kepler were reportedly mentioned during discussions, but the Twins weren't interested in parting with Arraez.
NBA Champion Out For Season After Surgery
Last season, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship. It was the fourth NBA Championship for the Golden State Warriors since 2015, the most for any team during that time. However, for one player it was his first championship.
