ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations

The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy