NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Did Davante Adams instagram story hint at Aaron Rodgers future?
Former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams posted a photo of Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb, thanking them for having a positive influence on his career. It’s no secret that Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb are still in close contact with Davante Adams. Adams, for one, is Rodgers favorite career target, while Cobb is the quarterback’s best friend. It makes sense that they would talk about big issues, like the looming question in Rodgers future.
No matter what happens with Tua Tagovailoa today, let’s go Dolphins!
Today is an important day for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Today is the day we find out if Tua has progressed through the concussion protocol to the point where he can start doing football-related activities(as if he hasn’t been throwing passes already) which then leads to being fully cleared to play on Sunday up in Buffalo in the Dolphin’s first playoff game since 2016.
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
NFL mock draft: Packers 7-round 2023 projection if Aaron Rodgers leaves
The Packers are looking to the offseason after missing the playoffs. But let’s look at a 2023 NFL mock draft if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay. That the Green Bay Packers were even in the mix to make the playoffs was impressive, but it was still disappointing to see the season-ending loss to the Lions in Week 18. And now the questions really start, particularly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Steelers fans will hate Ben Roethlisberger’s opinion on Matt Canada
The Steelers offense was abysmal this year, yet Ben Roethlisberger thinks Matt Canada did OK?. Most Pittsburgh Steelers fans universally agree that the team’s offense was a massive issue this year, and that many of those issues can be traced back to the offensive coordinator: Matt Canada. Good luck finding many fans who would advocate for him to come back next year.
A look at Joe Burrow's most iconic outfits from the 2022 season 😎
Fans know Joe Burrow for his golden arm and confident play on the field for the Cincinnati Bengals. But those who follow his every move recognize him for another important characteristic: his unique fashion. Burrow’s wardrobe has received national attention, earning him a spot on the New York Times’ list of most stylish people from last year. The gunslinger doesn’t just dress to impress. ...
