2023 Family Favorite Awards: Nominate your Favorite Local Businesses!

Macaroni KID Fort Lauderdale is on a quest to support our local businesses and you can help here!. We're launching our rebranded awards - the 2023 Family Favorite Awards (formerly Gold Daisy Awards). Nominate the businesses and places your family loves most in our community: your favorite small businesses, service providers, places to play, and more!
Andy Overstreet Helps Brands Scale with Overstreet Marketing Group

Digital marketing has not only helped brands reach global customers but has also boosted customer interaction and engagement to keep brands in the limelight. Furthermore, it is the most cost-effective, efficient, and rapid marketing medium for reaching highly targeted customers. Given all of the advantages of digital marketing, it is understandable that brands will flock to digital platforms to grow their businesses, making it an extremely competitive space for any new brand to gain recognition. This is where proven marketing techniques and expert strategies work to help businesses go from zero to global brands. Overstreet Marketing Group is one such marketing agency that offers customized services to businesses of all sizes and niches.
Roots Deploys NewStore Omnichannel Platform Online and Across More than 100 Retail Stores in North America

The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand selected NewStore as part of a larger effort to digitally transform its omnichannel operations. NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Roots (TSX: ROOT) has launched the NewStore Omnichannel Platform across its digital properties and network of more than 100 retail stores throughout Canada and the U.S. The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand is now using the NewStore order management and store fulfillment solutions to reduce shipping times, improve inventory accuracy, and maximize inventory sell-through across the enterprise.
Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Serial entrepreneur Michelle Cordeiro Grant is bringing her digital-first brand-building talents to the wellness space, launching the first clean energy drink created by women. The mission, she said, is to “make wellness fun.” “I came out of the pandemic realizing that I was taking six supplements a day and it would hurt my stomach every time I would do that,” Grant told WWD about her personal interest in wellness. “I started tinkering with powders, candies, different ways to get my supplements and then I started realizing that I’m [also] drinking coffee or drinking tea and I thought, where’s the inflection with...
