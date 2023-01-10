ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 12, 2023

There were only 2 cats, but a whole ton of dogs at PAWS during our latest visit. All in need of good homes. Go adopt one!!!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

CXR: The Cornerstone of Murfreesboro Punk Rock

MURFREESBORO, TN — Local music scenes taking place in the surrounding areas of the internationally famous ‘Music City’ often get overlooked in local reporting. In these spaces around Nashville, more alternative expression is allowed and even becomes treasured by fiercely loyal communities in the counterculture. One such community which has also seen an explosion in popularity recently is the Murfreesboro punk scene.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Brooke Legens

In 2018 Brooke Legens retired as a dancer with an NBA team. The Dallas, Texas, native and her husband, Barkley, decided they were ready for a change of scenery. “My husband is originally from West Tennessee so we decided to make the move,” she said. “When researching Middle Tennessee, we really loved the community, schools and atmosphere of Wilson County and decided to plant our roots here.”
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Metro Homeless Impact Division

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–News 2 Gives Back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Brookmeade Park, a temporary home to a large homeless encampment is officially closed for renovations. Numerous city employees, police, nonprofit outreach groups worked around the clock to find solutions.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway

The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Popculture

TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run

After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shelbyville family survives massive fire

An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Home with Absolutely Stunning Resort-style Living in Nashville, TN Hits Market for $4.95M

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home providing plenty of room for storage or expansion now available for sale. This home located at 1108 Overton Lea Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,209 square feet of living spaces. Call Deirdre Kerr (615-423-7604), Simon Kerr (615-482-5956) – Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty (615-383-0183) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tree falls on ambulance during storms

Sumner County reports water damage to numerous buildings. Sumner County reports water damage to numerous buildings. An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF). Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud, …. Donald Trump’s...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Dollar General offering mobile health clinics

Man charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. GooMan charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nurse strike ends in NYC

FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights. TN teen helps rescue drowning friend. A...
NASHVILLE, TN

