murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 12, 2023
There were only 2 cats, but a whole ton of dogs at PAWS during our latest visit. All in need of good homes. Go adopt one!!!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd,...
Tennessee Tribune
CXR: The Cornerstone of Murfreesboro Punk Rock
MURFREESBORO, TN — Local music scenes taking place in the surrounding areas of the internationally famous ‘Music City’ often get overlooked in local reporting. In these spaces around Nashville, more alternative expression is allowed and even becomes treasured by fiercely loyal communities in the counterculture. One such community which has also seen an explosion in popularity recently is the Murfreesboro punk scene.
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Willie Nelson’s Historic Nashville Home Sells for $2.14 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville has just sold, and pictures show an ultra-private rural retreat that's a piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the legendary musician built for himself, sits on 150 rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., about half an hour outside of Nashville.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Brooke Legens
In 2018 Brooke Legens retired as a dancer with an NBA team. The Dallas, Texas, native and her husband, Barkley, decided they were ready for a change of scenery. “My husband is originally from West Tennessee so we decided to make the move,” she said. “When researching Middle Tennessee, we really loved the community, schools and atmosphere of Wilson County and decided to plant our roots here.”
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Metro Homeless Impact Division
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–News 2 Gives Back this week spotlights a two-year commitment to find housing for the homeless in West Nashville. Brookmeade Park, a temporary home to a large homeless encampment is officially closed for renovations. Numerous city employees, police, nonprofit outreach groups worked around the clock to find solutions.
Rutherford Source
5 Places to Dine in The Fountains at Gateway
The number and diversity of restaurants in The Fountains at the Gateway is growing. From an ice cream shop to fine dining, there is something for every appetite. All of these restaurants are Middle Tennessee owned and operated, with most being locally owned. And farm fresh meats and produce found in the area can be found on many of the tables.
Tennessee Gets Cool One Of A Kind Restaurant & They Even Have A Menu Item For Dogs
The state of Tennessee has some of the most deliciously wonderful restaurants EVER! They have a restaurant in the state that is the only one of its kind and sounds amazing. One of the biggest food trends is Charcuterie boards. Columbia, Tennessee is fortunate enough to really be way ahead of its time.
Popculture
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
WKRN
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Home with Absolutely Stunning Resort-style Living in Nashville, TN Hits Market for $4.95M
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home providing plenty of room for storage or expansion now available for sale. This home located at 1108 Overton Lea Rd, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,209 square feet of living spaces. Call Deirdre Kerr (615-423-7604), Simon Kerr (615-482-5956) – Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty (615-383-0183) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
WKRN
Tree falls on ambulance during storms
Sumner County reports water damage to numerous buildings. Sumner County reports water damage to numerous buildings. An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF). Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud, …. Donald Trump’s...
rewind943.com
Clarksville’s ‘37042’ named hottest home-buying ZIP code of 2022 by Opendoor
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council announced in a news release today that Clarksville has been named the hottest ZIP code in the country and a recurring homebuyer favorite by Opendoor. The digital real estate company ranked Clarksville’s ZIP code 37042 at the top...
WKRN
Dollar General offering mobile health clinics
Man charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. GooMan charged after burglary at East Nashville rental. Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019.
WSMV
Man jumps from second story to escape townhouse fire
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - A townhouse was left heavily damaged after catching fire early Friday morning in Antioch. Nashville Fire crews were called to the Lenox Creekside townhomes off Nolensville Pike around 2:30 a.m. and found several floors on fire and smoke billowing from one of the townhomes. A man was transported to the hospital for an ankle injury after jumping from the second story to escape the flames. Others also received treatment for smoke inhalation.
WKRN
Nurse strike ends in NYC
FAA ground stop brings Nashville International Airport …. In a matter of seconds, airports across the country were brought to a halt Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. According to the FAA, a computer system malfunction grounded all flights. TN teen helps rescue drowning friend. A...
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
Shelters face new challenge with closure of low-cost spay and neuter clinic
A combination of fewer veterinarians and not enough money is forcing the closure of some spay and neuter clinics, which drives a spike in unwanted animals crowding shelters and rescues.
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
