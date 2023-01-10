WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees focused on the importance of teamwork during unexpected events at their Jan. 10 work session. At the meeting, WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert told the board that WCS has been invited to drop the puck at St. Ignatius College Prep’s hockey game on Jan. 15. This is the team’s first competitive hockey game after a serious school bus accident in November. On the night of the accident, St. Ignatius’s team was in Warsaw to stay at a local hotel following a game in Culver when the bus they were in was hit by a semi driver.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO