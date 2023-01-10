Read full article on original website
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
WARSAW — The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a...
Grose Officially Files For Mayor
WARSAW — Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose has officially filed his candidacy for Warsaw mayor. He filed at the Kosciusko County Justice Building on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, with his wife Rachel, campaign chair Dr. Steve Hollar and campaign treasurer George Clemens present. Grose, a Warsaw Community Schools teacher,...
Annual Meeting Announced For Turkey Creek Dam and Dike
SYRACUSE — The Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District board of directors will convene its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the WACF Education Center, 11586 N. SR 13, Syracuse. During the annual meeting the directorship position for district 2 will be up for election....
ARPA Committee Approves Police Radio Upgrades
WARSAW — First responders are continuing to seek assistance purchasing equipment to sync with the county’s new communications tower system. At its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Kosciusko County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved equipment-related requests from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and Milford, Claypool and Syracuse police departments. That committee now includes new member Kosciusko County District 2 Councilman Mike Long, who replaces former Kosciusko County District 3 Councilman Ernie Wiggins, who chose not to seek reelection.
Holderman Resigning As WWFT Chief
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman has announced his intention to resign, effective Feb. 7. That’s according to a City of Warsaw press release. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. He served the Rural Metro Fire Service for 17...
Silver Lake Town Council Hears Marshal’s Office Update
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council heard updates from the Silver Lake Marshal’s Office, fire department and street department at its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Town Marshal Jason McGlennen reported they had received new computers for their vehicles and that the county is actively installing software on them.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
Warsaw School Board Welcomes Tom Westerhof, Denny Duncan As New Members
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools recently welcomed Tom Westerhof and Denny Duncan as school board members representing Districts One and Five. “We are very excited and grateful to welcome our new school board members,” said WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert. “Both individuals have portrayed a great love for our schools and community through past service and now joining the 2023 Board of School Trustees.”
Mary Lou Phipps — UPDATED
Mary Lou Phipps, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1931, in Kimmell, the daughter of (the late) Herbert and Ruby Ann (Lockhart) Byer. Mary Lou graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of ’49 and went on to earn her degree at Fort Wayne Bible College. On April 14, 1954, she married Lester A. Phipps in Ormas; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.
Eve Bevelhimer — PENDING
Eve Bevelhimer, 93, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
ProPEL US 30 East Study Team To Hold Office Hours Thursday At WCPL
WARSAW — ProPEL US 30 East Study Team will host its monthly community office hours this week. Office hours will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in Warsaw Community Public Library, 310 E. Main St., Warsaw. There will also be office hours from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the New Haven Community Center, 7500 IN-930 East, Fort Wayne.
Robert C. Haywood — UPDATED
Robert Calvin Haywood, 65, “Bob” as his friends knew him, died peacefully Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. The son of the late Calvin and Bertha (Richardson) Haywood, Bob was born Nov. 6, 1957, on a small farm outside of Warsaw. He had three sisters, Judy Swanson, Rita Conley and Debbie Adams (deceased). Bob is survived by his wife Brenda (Burkhart) Haywood; son Nathan Haywood; daughter Krista Adams; daughter-in-law Trisha Haywood; son-in-law Luke Adams; and grandsons, Henry and Sawyer Haywood.
Future Of EMS Services Topic Of Jan. 17 Meeting
ROCHESTER — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will hold a public EMS meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to kick off planning for the future of emergency medical services in the county. The meeting will take place in the new Fulton County Justice and Detention Building, 2006...
Traffic Commission Told Center Street Bus Stop-Arm Violations Have Decreased
WARSAW — Stop-arm violations at the Papa John’s school bus stop on East Center Street in Warsaw have improved because of education and signage, the Warsaw Traffic Commission heard at its meeting Wednesday. Warsaw Community Schools Director of Transportation Mark Fick gave the Commission an update on the...
Friends, Leaders Remember Elliott For Community Involvement
WARSAW — John Elliott left Kosciusko County several years ago to move closer to family. But though he left the area, it never left him. Elliott, who was heavily involved in politics and community service locally, died at age 78 on Sunday, Jan. 8. He remained attuned to area happenings even after he relocated, said Lynn Howie.
Philip C. Marsh
Philip C. Marsh, 83, rural Wabash, died at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 6, 1939. He married Joanna L. Campbell on July 11, 1959; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Diane) Marsh, Cicero...
Warsaw School Board Focuses On Teamwork During Unexpected Events
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees focused on the importance of teamwork during unexpected events at their Jan. 10 work session. At the meeting, WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert told the board that WCS has been invited to drop the puck at St. Ignatius College Prep’s hockey game on Jan. 15. This is the team’s first competitive hockey game after a serious school bus accident in November. On the night of the accident, St. Ignatius’s team was in Warsaw to stay at a local hotel following a game in Culver when the bus they were in was hit by a semi driver.
One Warsaw To Have MLK Jr. Celebration Monday
WARSAW — There will be a local community event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday set aside to remember his legacy. One Warsaw will have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Courthouse Coffee on the Square, 108 N. Buffalo St., Warsaw.
Nancy Fauver — UPDATED
Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Lynnville, Tenn., to William Rufus and Bertha Mae (Sands) Thurman, the youngest of eight children. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Jones High School, also in Lynnville.
Bonnie C. Carroll
Bonnie C. Carroll, 80, Hickory Creek, Peru, formerly of Indianapolis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Sept. 13, 1942. She married Walter A. Carroll on Aug. 4, 1967. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Alex Carroll, Connersville, Coleen...
