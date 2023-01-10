Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
KAKE TV
Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspect wanted in west Wichita gas station robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope someone can help them find a man who used a board to rob a west Wichita convenience store. Surveillance video from just outside the PE gas station at Central and Ridge Road shows what happened on December 20 at 8:45 in the morning.
Woman shot near 11th and Lorraine, and Wichita police recover AR-style weapon
Police are still trying to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental.
KAKE TV
Two killed in Butler County crash
BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A second person has died following a crash one mile west of Benton Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 254 and Butler Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifying the men who died as 35-year-old Bradley Condit and 61-year-old Ronald Condit. Troopers say Bradley was driving when he failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into an oncoming truck. Investigators say both vehicles left the road and went into the median with the car landing on its passenger side.
KAKE TV
1 dead, 2 injured in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died and two more were injured following a 2-car Butler County crash. Police say that two of the people involved were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of them died at the hospital. The crash happened at Highway 254...
Suspect still loose following chase in Reno County
It happened around 9 p.m. when officers spotted someone wanted for multiple "major felony warrants," according to Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
KAKE TV
Wichita police looking for missing teenager
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She is described as:. White/black. 5'04" tall. 150 pounds. Has multicolored hair. She...
KWCH.com
Wichita mother charged after children found home alone, kitchen on fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Wichita mother heard formal charges against her this week in a case stemming from a fire investigation a few days before Christmas in which she left her three small children home alone. Dekilah Sellers faces three counts of aggravated endangering a child. A Sedgwick...
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
kfdi.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
Prosecutors charge Wichita mom who left young boys, baby girl, home alone to Christmas shop
A fire started while the mother was gone, filling the house with smoke. Luck led two Wichita police officers to find and rescue the kids on their way to another address.
KAKE TV
3 hurt when SUV crashes into Wichita restaurant, police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people suffered minor injuries when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in east Wichita on Thursday. The accident happened at around noon at Promise Thai Cuisine at 313 South Greenwich, just north of Kellogg. Sgt. Dan Binkley with the Wichita Police Department said a the 77-year-old driver may have suffered a medical condition and his vehicle was repeatedly reversing and moving forward.
KWCH.com
WPD post spurs question: What are top reasons drivers crash in Wichita?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A “Traffic Tip Tuesday” social media post from the Wichita Police Department continues to have many talking. The post was all about the proper way to make a left turn. Piggybacking off the WPD post, 12 News looked into crashes in the City of...
Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Wichita man.
2-year-old Wichita boy hospitalized after taking mother’s CBD gummies, police say
Police said the gummies were legally purchased.
Wichita Police Department hosting Second Chance Thursday
The Wichita Police Department is hosting a Second Chance Thursday on Feb. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Downtown Library, 223 S. Main St.
