Marion County, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita police: Toddler shoots mom in the foot, 2 arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting. At approximately 11:35 a.m., Thursday, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine. While...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Driver faces attempted murder, battery charges for 8-vehicle crash near Andover

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Sheriff's officials have arrested a 27-year-old Wichita woman in connection to a crash near Andover that injured multiple people last year. Sedgwick County Jail records show Paloma Adame was booked Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and 11 counts of aggravated battery. She was held without bond Friday morning.
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

Two killed in Butler County crash

BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - A second person has died following a crash one mile west of Benton Thursday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Highway 254 and Butler Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol identifying the men who died as 35-year-old Bradley Condit and 61-year-old Ronald Condit. Troopers say Bradley was driving when he failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into an oncoming truck. Investigators say both vehicles left the road and went into the median with the car landing on its passenger side.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

1 dead, 2 injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died and two more were injured following a 2-car Butler County crash. Police say that two of the people involved were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one of them died at the hospital. The crash happened at Highway 254...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police looking for missing teenager

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police are looking for 14-year-old Jada Brooks. They say Jada, who is special needs, was last seen in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle area at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She is described as:. White/black. 5'04" tall. 150 pounds. Has multicolored hair. She...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita mother charged after children found home alone, kitchen on fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 24-year-old Wichita mother heard formal charges against her this week in a case stemming from a fire investigation a few days before Christmas in which she left her three small children home alone. Dekilah Sellers faces three counts of aggravated endangering a child. A Sedgwick...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls

A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

3 hurt when SUV crashes into Wichita restaurant, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people suffered minor injuries when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in east Wichita on Thursday. The accident happened at around noon at Promise Thai Cuisine at 313 South Greenwich, just north of Kellogg. Sgt. Dan Binkley with the Wichita Police Department said a the 77-year-old driver may have suffered a medical condition and his vehicle was repeatedly reversing and moving forward.
WICHITA, KS

