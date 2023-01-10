Three weeks after Mets owner Steve Cohen gushed about bringing in Carlos Correa as the final piece to the roster, the Mets had a much more subdued reaction to Correa signing with the Twins after the Mets’ concerns over his surgically repaired right ankle proved too great to overcome. After Correa finally passed the physical that made his six-year, $200 million deal with Minnesota official, the Mets put out a statement that read: “We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best.” The Mets declined comment beyond that statement. It was a stark contrast to Cohen’s excitement on Dec....

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO