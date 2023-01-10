All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO