Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
‘The Last Waltz’ kicks off the LCTV series Jan. 22
Lincoln County Television is proud to present three community concerts to help you dance away the winter blues, starting Sunday, Jan 22 at 2 p.m. with Bobby Colwell and friends. Local musicians will bring us the classic sounds of The Band’s farewell concert in a recreation of The Last Waltz, the beloved 1972 concert film directed by Martin Scorcese.
boothbayregister.com
Student vocal lessons resume with Beth Preston
Beth Preston will soon be restarting in-person student vocal lessons in Heartwood Theater’s studio, at 18 Biscay Road in Damariscotta, as one element in Heartwood’s annual cycle of education and performance opportunities for Midcoast youths. For well more than 20 years, veteran teachers/directors Preston and Heartwood AD Griff...
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced
In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
They met in kindergarten. 70 years later, these seven women are still best friends.
YARMOUTH, Maine — It’s a question we’re asked a lot on 207 — "Where do you get your ideas for stories?" The idea for this story came from 207 alumna Peggy Keyser, who had gotten to know Sheila Alexander at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, where Peggy now works.
I Met An Extremely Talented Mainer in The Bathroom At a Local Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s Daily
Chase's Daily, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant and market located in Belfast, Maine, closed its doors permanently on December 31st. The closure of Chase's Daily is a significant loss to the local community, as the restaurant had grown to become a staple of Belfast's Main Street, known for its delicious vegetarian fare, and sourcing of products from the family's farm in Freedom.
boothbayregister.com
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.
Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, of East Boothbay died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home...
A Taylor Swift Show is Coming to Portland, Maine in February
Arguably, the biggest story to wrap up 2022 had to be the whole drama with Taylor Swift and the absolute dumpster fire buying tickets to her Eras Tour was with Ticketmaster. Since there were multiple pre-sales (between an exclusive Taylor Swift list and Capital One credit card holders), Ticketmaster botched huge.
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
boothbayregister.com
Gordon J. Goldsmith
Gordon J. Goldsmith, 71, of Boothbay Harbor passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Jan. 9, 2023 with his loving family by his side. Gordon was born on Aug. 28, 1951 and adopted as a toddler by Lybrand and Ethel (Jones) Goldsmith who gave him a wonderful life.
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
mainebiz.biz
Tour boat operators make a return to Maine, buying Boothbay schooners
The owners of a Key West tour boat operation are returning to their Maine roots with the acquisition of passenger schooners in Boothbay Harbor. Schooner Explorations of Maine LLC bought the schooners Lazy Jack and Eastwind, along with the business’s leases and good will, from Tom Smith for an undisclosed price.
The Best Airbnbs In Portland, Maine
Portland is known for its scenic landscape and nautical aesthetic, and its Airbnbs mirror that. From Victorian homes to coastal studios, here are the best ones.
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
boothbayregister.com
Tune in to towns
Want a closer look at selectboard, planning board and town committee meetings?. Night time may be the right time for most of these panels to meet, to maximize members’ attendance, and the public’s. But no matter what time of day a meeting is, it would still be when some residents could not attend due to work, classes or family or other obligations or pursuits. So what to do?
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
boothbayregister.com
Bill
Bill Kirby came to Boothbay Harbor in 1988 on a road trip with his father. He wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but he liked the area, close to the ocean and less complicated than the world in which he had lived for much of his life. After high...
marketplace.org
For this Maine chocolatier, costs are starting to cool down
The pace of inflation appears to have tempered in December, and small business owner Kristin Thalheimer Bingham has noticed that her expenses are holding steady. “Costs have levelled out mostly,” said Bingham, who co-owns Dean’s Sweets, a chocolatier in Portland, Maine, with her husband, Dean. Last fall, the...
Comments / 0