Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie
LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
Olson Hits Game-Winner, UW Erases Late Deficit in Thriller
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- Tommi Olson hit a running layup with five seconds left as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened their three-game road trip Wednesday night with a thrilling, 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Air Force. The Cowgirls, who led for much of the game, trailed by three points with 23 seconds...
Wyoming’s Football Season Over And Coach Is On A Top 50 List
The 2022-23 College football season is in the books. For the Wyoming Cowboy's, it didn't really end the way they'd hoped, losing to Ohio University in overtime 30-27 in the Arizona Bowl. The Cowboy's season was full of ups and downs. Finishing the season one game over .500 with a...
Former Wyoming Running Back Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite
LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming running back Titus Swen is heading to a bowl game after all. The Fort Worth, Texas product officially accepted an offer Wednesday to play in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 28 inside the famed Rose Bowl. Known as one of the premier college football all-star games in the nation, Wyoming has sent five players -- Mike Purcell, Lucas Wacha, Rico Gafford, Nico Evans and Tyler Hall -- to Los Angeles.
UW Starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and Mike Devereaux Headline Boys & Girls Clubs Fundraiser
Two incredible Wyoming athletes are headlining this year's Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle and Auction. Those athletes are University of Wyoming starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and former MLB standout Mike Devereaux. That news comes from a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, who wrote...
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton game vs Cheyenne East, CWC home game CANCELED
UPDATE: The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines games against Cheyenne East has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 28th. The schedule for those make-up games is listed below. The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines were scheduled to travel down to Cheyenne East High School today for games at 6 PM and...
Governor Gordon on Wyoming: We Are a People With Grit, Courage, and Kindness in Our Souls
Governor Gordon recently delivered his 'State of the State' address to the 67th Legislature in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Throughout the address, Governor Gordon highlighted many examples of Wyoming's innovation. One of the first things Gordon brought up was Wyoming's financial position. “Wyoming finds herself at a remarkable juncture. Federal government largess...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
svinews.com
Final notice for brand renewal
PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
KEVN
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: I Went To The DMV In Cheyenne And It Wasn’t Horrible
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited the Department of Motor Vehicles building here in Cheyenne. It’s now up at the old rest area near the Flying J truck stop and that wrong-way monstrosity of a freeway overpass at exit 7. The DMV is affiliated with neither of those things.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
cowboystatedaily.com
Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
A Popular Fort Collins Restaurant Appears to Have Closed for Good
Fort Collins may have lost The Lost Cajun. According to the Coloradoan, the Louisiana-style restaurant arrived at 331 S. Meldrum St. in late 2015 with the goal of serving "really great, high quality, and very consistent" food to the Choice City. Based on the eatery's TripAdvisor reviews, it succeeded in...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0