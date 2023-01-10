ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

K2 Radio

Explosive, Physical Edge Rusher Heading to Laramie

LARAMIE -- Why did Ethan Day choose to continue his college football career at Wyoming? The answer is not as complicated as you might think. "I have always been a fan," the Copperopolis, Calif., product said. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher signed on the dotted line Jan. 6, joining the...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Olson Hits Game-Winner, UW Erases Late Deficit in Thriller

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- Tommi Olson hit a running layup with five seconds left as the Wyoming Cowgirls opened their three-game road trip Wednesday night with a thrilling, 61-60 come-from-behind victory over Air Force. The Cowgirls, who led for much of the game, trailed by three points with 23 seconds...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Former Wyoming Running Back Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite

LARAMIE -- Former Wyoming running back Titus Swen is heading to a bowl game after all. The Fort Worth, Texas product officially accepted an offer Wednesday to play in the annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 28 inside the famed Rose Bowl. Known as one of the premier college football all-star games in the nation, Wyoming has sent five players -- Mike Purcell, Lucas Wacha, Rico Gafford, Nico Evans and Tyler Hall -- to Los Angeles.
LARAMIE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton game vs Cheyenne East, CWC home game CANCELED

UPDATE: The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines games against Cheyenne East has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 28th. The schedule for those make-up games is listed below. The Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines were scheduled to travel down to Cheyenne East High School today for games at 6 PM and...
RIVERTON, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Nationwide home show is heading to Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Name a place where you can buy massage chairs, solar panels, and a doorbell camera all in one building? It’s not easy. Luckily, the people of Wyoming will get that chance this weekend when Nationwide Expos’ home show makes its way to Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Final notice for brand renewal

PINEDALE (WNE) — Attention, livestock brand owners: The Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. Those who are not sure of when their brand is scheduled for renewal or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has their current address should contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov.
CHEYENNE, WY
KEVN

Wyoming inmate dead in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
TORRINGTON, WY
K2 Radio

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
LANDER, WY
K99

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
K2 Radio

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: I Went To The DMV In Cheyenne And It Wasn’t Horrible

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited the Department of Motor Vehicles building here in Cheyenne. It’s now up at the old rest area near the Flying J truck stop and that wrong-way monstrosity of a freeway overpass at exit 7. The DMV is affiliated with neither of those things.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

