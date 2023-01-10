Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
Tracking two storms next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking two potential storms next week and has an update on the improving air quality around Minnesota.
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
135 years ago, deadly ‘Children’s Blizzard’ blasted Minnesota
Although the beginning of the month was mild, by the end of November 1887 there had been ice storms, snowstorms, and subzero temperatures. Mountains of snow had fallen in December: 20.2 inches in Moorhead, 39.5 inches in Morris, and 33 inches in Mankato. Then, on Jan. 5, a massive sleet storm coated the snowy drifts with treacherous ice.
Why lake ice still might not be safe in January
We've seen plenty of cold and snow to start the winter but despite it being January in Minnesota, some lake ice could still be dangerous. Ian Leonard explains the Igloo Effect in his weather explainer.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 11th, 2023
The mixed precipitation that fell overnight has created slick conditions on area roads and highways this morning. At 5:30 AM, The Minnesota Department of Transportation's s road-condition map, which you can see in real time on our app, showed most area roads were icy. Because of this several area schools have decided to either cancel or delay classes.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Wintry mix and snow tonight; temps in the 40s by Monday?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the fog hanging over Minnesota and when we should see that move out. Also, a chance of snow/wintry mix tonight and potential temps in the 40s by Monday.
Worst winter air quality in Minnesota since 2005. Why is it so bad?
Bright blue skies, fresh snow and crisp sunshine of the weekend gave way to choking fog and haze across much of Minnesota on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It was a dreary scene from the High Bridge in St. Paul late Tuesday morning, as what’s usually a stellar view of downtown, the State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul was instead mostly obscured by the winter smog.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota
Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
MN DNR Urging Snowmobilers to Stay Safe On Trails and Frozen Waterways
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is emphasizing the importance of safety for one of the season’s most popular activities – snowmobiling. With recent snowfall creating favorable riding conditions on trails, the reported number of snowmobile-related fatalities this year is on par with those from last year. The DNR says six riders have already died in crashes this season, the same amount as in the entire 2021-22 season.
Minnesota weather: Air quality alert extended; wintry mix Tuesday night
The air quality alert for much of Minnesota has been extended to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a wintry mix Tuesday night could spell trouble for the Wednesday morning commute.
Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota
We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and there were declines in case numbers and hospitalizations. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550, which is down from 650-700 the week before.
Icy conditions impacted numerous highways on Wednesday morning
(WSAW) - Road conditions across much of western and south-central Wisconsin were difficult Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s road condition map showed icy highways in most of Adams, Juneau, Sauk, Columbia, Monroe and Marquette counties. Wednesday...
Must See Minnesota Photo Proves This Majestic Bird Has Made a Come Back!
Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?. For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
