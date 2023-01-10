ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Commissioners move forward with solar contracts

By Elizabeth Richardson
Marlin Democrat
Marlin Democrat
 3 days ago

The Falls County Commissioners Court met at the County Courthouse in Marlin on Monday, Dec. 22, 2022, with County Judge Jay Elliott presiding. Commissioners present were Milton Albright (Pct. 1), Jason Willberg (Pct. 3) and Nita Wuebker (Pct. 4). F. A. Green (Pct. 2) joined via conference call.

Public comments included concerns of the AMR Ambulatory Service contract that will end Dec. 31, 2022 and opposition to the tax abatements for solar panels contracts.

After returning from Executive Session, Commissioner Wuebker moved to approve the BT Yixin Solar, LLC contract amendment with a $50,000 extension fee. Seconded by Commissioner Albright, motion carried.

The extended date for completion of construction is Dec. 31, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024. Beginning January 2023, Commissioner Albright moved to approve the pilot program contract amendment for Enel Green Power Roseland Solar LLC. Seconded by Commissioner Willberg, motion carried.

US Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant Program (RBDG) was presented by Mundo and Associates, Inc. consulting firm representative. With little or no Falls County contribution and opportunity for strategic and community planning purposes, particularly the Falls on the Brazos County Park, Commissioner Wuebker moved the County consider Mundo and Associates as designated representative on behalf of Falls County and apply for the $200,000 level grant by the Feb. 23, 2023 deadline. Seconded by Commissioner Albright, motion carried. Once grant is awarded, Falls County will establish a 5-7member Advisory Council.

In other matters, Commissioner Green moved to approve the final plat of Reagan Acres South which will no longer be a part of Texas Pneumatic Tools, Inc. Seconded by Commissioner Albright, motion carried. Commissioner Albright moved to approve the approximate 7,050 acres Archer County lease agreement with James Mitchell at an annual rental of $209,737.50 in each of the five years of the primary term with the first annual payment due on/before March 15, 2023. Seconded by Commissioner Willberg, motion carried. Commissioner Wuebker moved to appoint David Wolff to ESD #2 as a board member. Seconded by Commissioner Willberg, motion carried.

Road & Bridge Administrator Jeff Jackson was not present for precinct work reports. Commissioners agreed for Attorney John Redington to file lawsuit against Magellan Pipeline LLP re: damaged county roads. Commissioner Albright moved to pay all payrolls, bills, and any budget amendments. Seconded by Commissioner Willberg, motion carried. Commissioner Wuebker moved to accept minutes from prior meeting. Seconded by Commissioner Willberg, motion carried. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

