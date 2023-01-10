ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Angels Roster News: Twins Poach Waived Player from Halos

By Noah Camras
 3 days ago

He appeared in 27 games with the Angels last season.

The Minnesota Twins claimed former Angel RHP Oliver Ortega off of waivers last week. The Angels designated Ortega for assignment after signing Brandon Drury to a two-year, $17 million deal.

Ortega appeared in 27 games with the Angels in 2022, and eight games in 2021. The 26-year-old had a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings last season, striking out 33 batters and recording one save.

Ortega has consistently improved over the last two seasons, and will now hope to have a bigger role in Minnesota in 2023.

As for the Angels, they're still reportedly looking to add to the bullpen this offseason . They've made one major league move thus far, adding RHP Carlos Estevez . They've also made tons of minor league moves , hoping to find some contributors for next season on cheaper deals.

But they're still looking to add at least one more reliever to the bullpen, and could target RHP Michael Fulmer , who they've been linked to all offseason long.

