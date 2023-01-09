34th Annual Ted Jasieniecki BHS Alumni Basketball Game Set Jan. 13

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- The wildly popular Ted Jasieniecki BHS Alumni Basketball Game will be renewed for the 34th time on Friday, Jan. 13, at the George A. Cella Gymnasium, at Bloomfield High School.

There will be plenty of basketball on tap, with sixth grade youngsters taking center stage, first. The Fairview 6th grade girls will play at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Fairview 6th grade boys at 6:15 p.m.

The Alumni game will tip off at 7 p.m., according to Mike Sceurman, the Alumni Game Chairman.

"While we have a good group of alumni returning to Bloomfield to play in the game, we are still seeking former student-athletes to participate, as well as spectators and donors, as we hope to surpass last year's fundraising efforts," said Sceurman. "As in past years, we are hosting two sixth grade school elementary games before the main event. This will allow our future Bengals an opportunity to play in the George A. Cella Gymnasium.

Sceurman noted that the game and scholarship's inception, over $175,000 has been raised, to award annual scholarships to a graduating male and female basketball player from Bloomfield High.

"We want to thank you in advance, for your continued support and invite you all to come back to your alma mater and lace 'em up for a good cause," said Sceurman, himself a Bloomfield High graduate.

Sceurman also noted that those who cannot attend on Friday, but would like to support the scholarship, can do so by mailing a tax-deductible donation to Bloomfield Education Foundation, PO Box 1358, Bloomfield, NJ 07003.

You can also visit the foundation's website at https://bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/, where you can also see the wonderful things taking place in the Bloomfield Public School System.

"Your donations make these things possible," said Sceurman.

Ted Jasieniecki was a 1967 graduate of Bloomfield High, where he starred on the hardwood for legendary coach George Cella."Ted was a legend in town," said Sceurman. "He was a 1,000-point scorer at Bloomfield High, and gave back to the community in so many ways."

Sadly, Jasieniecki's life ended at the age of 38, after a battle with cancer. A year after his passing, in 1989, his jersey No. 31 was posthumously retired by the Bengals.

Cella once said Jasieniecki and Kelly Tripucka, a 1977 Bloomfield High graduate and the school's all-time leading scorer, were the two best players he ever coached.

After high school Jasieniecki went on to play at Rutgers University, where he earned an undergraduate degree and then graduated from Rutgers Law School. He later became a local prosecutor.

Sceurman wanted to remind all about the festivities following the games on Friday.

"Don’t forget, after the Alumni Game, we are heading over to the Town Pub, where there will be food and drink specials for all those who attended the game," he said.







