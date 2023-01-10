Asheville City government offices will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday. Though City offices will be closed, Sanitation Services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal on January 16. The City’s Sanitation Services office will be closed January 16 but residents who need assistance can call the City’s customer service line at 828-251-1122.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO