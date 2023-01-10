Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Travis Rountree on the history of the LGBTQ+ community in WNC
When discussing his sexuality, Travis Rountree describes himself as a late bloomer. He was 26 years old when he came out in 2008. At the time, he was living in Boone, working on his master’s degree in English at Appalachian State University. His decision to come out helped him...
Mountain Xpress
Green in brief: Conserving Carolina to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve
Hendersonville-based Conserving Carolina ended 2022 with good news for lovers of the outdoors: On Dec. 30, the nonprofit completed the purchase of 34 acres in Brevard to expand the Bracken Mountain Preserve. The new land will bolster the existing 395-acre park, owned by the city of Brevard, which connects to Pisgah National Forest.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
onekindesign.com
Tour this rustic mountain dream home in the woods of North Carolina
This beautiful rustic mountain dream home was designed by Living Stone Design + Build in collaboration with ID.ology Interiors, located in Pinchot Forest, a luxurious gated community in South Asheville, North Carolina. The property offers the ultimate in privacy, perched on a mountaintop with sweeping forest views. Step inside this...
Mountain Xpress
NCDHHS, state legislators host Mental Health Town Hall Jan. 19 in Morganton
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley — alongside NC State Senators Jim Burgin and Warren Daniel and State House Representative Hugh Blackwell — will host a town hall in Morganton, N.C., on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. to discuss mental health in North Carolina. NCDHHS is committed to advancing behavioral health and resilience, as more than three million people in North Carolina have mental health or substance use disorders.
WYFF4.com
Pretty Place Chapel announces temporary closure to public visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Folks who want to visit the Pretty Place Chapel in South Carolina will have to wait until February. Pretty Place announced Thursday that the chapel will be closed beginning Jan. 23 and is estimated to reopen on Feb. 6. (Video above: Timelapse of sunrise Easter...
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Mildred Barya talks local literary scene
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Coca-Cola plant to be revitalized in Spartanburg
A historic Spartanburg building will now see new life. City council approved plans to revitalize Spartanburg’s vacant Coca-Cola plant.
Mountain Xpress
Next formal City Council meeting – Jan. 24
The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, January 24, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up...
Let’s Eat at Birrieria 101 in Greenville
Tacos, quesadillas and burgers all covered with cheese!
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County calls special meeting Jan. 17
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County has called a special meeting of the Board beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 200 College Street, Room 326, in downtown Asheville, North Carolina. The special meeting will be held in order to conduct interviews for the Community Reparations Commission, Strategic Partnership Grants Committee, and Woodfin Water District Board of Trustees.
WLOS.com
Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City offices to close for MLK Jr. Day, ART buses will run on a holiday schedule
Asheville City government offices will be closed January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a look at City services affected by this holiday. Though City offices will be closed, Sanitation Services will run on schedule. Residential trash and recycling will be collected as normal on January 16. The City’s Sanitation Services office will be closed January 16 but residents who need assistance can call the City’s customer service line at 828-251-1122.
housebeautiful.com
Designer Whitney McGregor Freshens Up a Starter Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina
When a young couple’s charming 1942 home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, needed a new aesthetic direction, they called in Greenville designer Whitney McGregor for help. The result is so upbeat and fresh that McGregor says she would happily move right in. “In another world, I live here by myself,” McGregor laughs. “It’s happy and cozy and bright, and it’s reflective of my clients and their personality. They’re light and fun-loving.”
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday, Jan. 13
Code Purple in effect for Friday, 1/13/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
moderncampground.com
Wilderness Cove Campground: A New Destination for Camping, Glamping, and Adventures
Wilderness Cove Campground may be a new player in the camping industry, but the Saluda, North Carolina park is already proving to be an outdoor recreation destination, with various recreation opportunities to be had on-site. Andrew Garcia and Benjamin Cohen, managing partners at Outdoor Venture Partners, acquired the property in...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Planning Board meeting agenda for January 23
Press release from Buncombe County Planning and Zoning office. Buncombe County Planning Board will meet on January 23, 2023 at 30 Valley St., Asheville. o ZPH2022-00033 Joseph Grieco of Mitch Cox Companies, on behalf of the owner(s) James and Debra Whiteside, and Karen Myers has applied to rezone a portion(s) of land identified as tax lot PIN(s) 9626-72-9263 and 9626-82-1147 (currently addressed as 1320 and 1332 Brevard Road) which is zoned R-3 Residential to CS-Commercial Service.
Mountain Xpress
Agenda for Jan. 17 Buncombe County Board of Commissioners
The agenda for the Board of Commissioners’ January 17, 2023 meeting has been posted online. Commission meetings are held at 200 College Street, Room 326 in downtown Asheville beginning at 5:00 p.m. Public comment is taken at the beginning of the meeting. ***The meeting will broadcast via Facebook Live...
tribpapers.com
I-26 Construction Could Conclude in a Year
Asheville – Widening of Interstate 26 between Buncombe and Henderson counties is an ongoing half-decade traffic nightmare for motorists — one that they can snap out of by spring of 2024 when the project concludes. The 22-mile, $534 million I-26 project began in October 2019. It is still...
