Knox County, OH

sciotopost.com

Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim

PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Danville Police Report – Jan 12, 2023

(Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) Received a call on an intoxicated male – South Market St. Unsecured building – Market St. Suspicious vehicle w/persons – Bridge of Dreams, Brinkhaven. Assisted the squad EMTs – in the 25000 block of Breckler Rd. January 5. Damage...
DANVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Police investigating the death of a 48-year-old Marion woman

MARION—On January 12, 2023, at 11:04 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to 436 Thompson Street in the City of Marion for a report of a deceased person. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson deceased. The cause of death is still being investigated...
MARION, OH
myfox28columbus.com

peakofohio.com

Details released from accident Wednesday morning on 33

Details have been released regarding the accident that occurred early Wednesday morning on Route 33 at the intersection of State Route 274. The Marysville Post of the State Highway Patrol reports Lorrie Pfeiffer, 55, of Russells Point, was traveling eastbound on 33 in a 2020 Audi SUV when she began to slow down due to traffic and was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet sedan operated by a 16-year-old from Huntsville.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Man Found Guilty of Impersonation of Officer During Traffic Stop

Fairfield county – A man was found guilty of impersonating an officer when a sheriff’s Deputy saw the man attempt to perform a traffic stop in the county. According to the Fairfield county sheriff’s office on September 3rd, 2022, a Deputy was driving along Pleasantville road when he witnessed an SUV passing a small truck on double solid lines. The officer then wrote in the report that the driver of the SUV had his window down and was staying beside the truck giving orders to the driver of the pickup truck. He then passed the truck and slammed on his brakes trying to get the truck to stop or slow.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 dead after crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday. Around 6 p.m. crews were called to reports of a t-bone accident in the area of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to initial reports. A Butler Township sergeant on scene confirmed that two...
BUTLER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ontario man charged with killing Mansfield teen arrested in Columbus

MANSFELD -- An Ontario man charged with the murder of a Mansfield teenager was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Keith Porch. Montels D. Holland Jr., 31, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 11:20 a.m. in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West Drive in Columbus, according to Porch.
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Longtime Bucyrus car dealership changes hands

BUCYRUS—A longtime new and used car dealership in town is under new management after being sold six months ago. Chevrolet of Bucyrus is now operating the former Mathews Chevrolet Buick, the family-owned dealership at 1885 Marion Road. The sale went through July 26, 2022, according to Tyler Smith, who has taken over as the store’s general manager.
BUCYRUS, OH

