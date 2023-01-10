Read full article on original website
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Free Local Fun: Antique Roadshow Appraiser to Hold Rare Book TalkDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Leading biologist tells Scott Pelley humans would need “five more Earths” to maintain our current way of life.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
brytfmonline.com
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
NASA's DART mission destroys Dimorphos asteroid
For the first time in history, a celestial object's trajectory has been altered. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, successfully collided with an asteroid dubbed Dimorphos in September, offering insight into both the ability of humans to develop potential Earth defense technologies and the properties of asteroids themselves. NASA administrator Bill Nelson spoke about why the agency conducted the mission, saying: "All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it's the only one we have."
hypebeast.com
Retired NASA Satellite Returns to Earth After 38 Years in Space
A NASA satellite called the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) has made its return to Earth after nearly four decades in space. Launched in 1984 from the Space Shuttle Challenger, the ERBS was released into orbit by Sally Ride, an astronaut and the first American woman to fly to space.
Second potentially habitable Earth-size planet found orbiting nearby star
CNN — A NASA mission has spotted an Earth-size exoplanet orbiting a small star about 100 light-years away. The planet, named TOI 700 e, is likely rocky and 95% the size of our world. The celestial body is the fourth planet to be detected orbiting the small, cool M dwarf star TOI 700. All of the exoplanets were found by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS mission.
FAA lifts departure halt after computer outage, thousands of flights delayed
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted a pause on all domestic flight departures early Wednesday after a computer system outage sparked widespread delays. The FAA issued an advisory just after 4 a.m. ET saying that technicians were working to address the problem. United Airlines tweeted that the issue was with the FAA’s Notice to…
NPR
Extracting DNA from Neanderthal urine — and other breakthrough technologies of the year
MIT Technology Review has released its annual list of breakthrough technologies. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Amy Nordrum, an editor who helped put the list together. The ground beneath your feet might contain Neanderthal DNA, which scientists can now extract and analyze. The heart, beating in your chest, well, it could, if necessary, be swapped out for the heart of a pig. These are a couple of the 10 entries on this year's annual list of technological breakthroughs that's put out by the MIT Technology Review. And we are joined now by Amy Nordrum, who is executive editor of operations at the Review. Welcome.
NPR
It's a complicated picture when you look at the latest inflation numbers
Inflation cooled a bit last month as gas prices fell sharply and the price of new cars declined for the first time in nearly two years. Overall prices are still climbing much faster, however. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Inflation continues to impact daily life in the U.S., but there was a...
Velo3D Hires Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced it has appointed Dr. Robin Stamp as Director of Solutions Engineering to help grow the adoption of Velo3D’s metal additive manufacturing technology with new customers and in new industries. In his role, Dr. Stamp will oversee the development of new standards with regulatory agencies, qualification of new metal alloys for use in the Sapphire family of printers, and the collaboration with partners and agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005308/en/ Robin Stamp, Director of Solutions Engineering at Velo3D (Photo: Business Wire)
NPR
Encore: Michelle Yeoh finds beauty in the ordinary in 'Everything Everywhere'
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with actress Michelle Yeoh about her leading role in the sci-fi action movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Last night, Michelle Yeoh won her first Golden Globe for her role in the 2022 hit comedy movie "Everything Everywhere All At Once." She stars as an aging laundromat owner turned superhero named Evelyn Wang. In her acceptance speech, Yeoh noted her own feelings about getting older in Hollywood.
NPR
Encore: High energy prices and inflation are taking a toll on U.K. businesses
More than 11,000 small businesses closed in the U.K. last year. Many smaller shops could not keep up with higher energy costs, inflation and competition from online retailers. High energy prices and inflation are taking a toll on U.K. businesses, and researchers say smaller retailers are struggling to survive. Willem Marx reports.
Blame the voting machines: Brazil riots fit global pattern
Mobs of rioters who stormed Brazil's seats of power raised conspiracy-laden slogans against voting machines, a prime target of disinformation campaigns seeking to undermine trust in electoral systems around the world. However, paper ballots were returned the following year after sustained disinformation campaigns eroded public trust in the machines.
Marketmind: Taking the down under on Aussie inflation
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The global inflation focus turns to Australia's November figures on Wednesday, and will shine a light on whether the previous month's surprise slowdown was a one-off or not.
NPR
Judith Segura
Judith Segura is a lead thermal architect and expert in thermodynamics at Apple, Inc. A PhD graduate of Stanford, Segura has helped Apple build its most innovative products over the last decade from the iPhone and iPads to the Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. One of nine children born to...
UAE puts oil CEO in charge of global climate conference
The United Arab Emirates, which is hosting next year’s global climate summit, has put the head of the country’s oil company in charge of the event. The UAE announced on Thursday that Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will serve as president of the United Nations COP28 conference. Al…
