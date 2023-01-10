Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Australian Open results 2023: Live tennis scores, full draw, bracket from Melbourne Park
The Australian Open has finally arrived as the best tennis players from around the world fight it out to win the first Grand Slam major of the year. Can Novak Djokovic win a 10th title at Melbourne Park or will top seed Rafael Nadal overcome his poor recent form to challenge?
ng-sportingnews.com
Rafael Nadal reflects on tough spell ahead of his Australian Open title defence
Rafael Nadal is unconcerned with his recent lack of victories as he prepares to defend his Australian Open crown with a tough first-round match up against Jack Draper when the tournament begins next week. The Spanish legend has had an unhappy time of it on the courts of late with...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Australian Open 2023 in the USA: Date, time, TV channel, live stream for Grand Slam tournament
The first Grand Slam tournament of 2023 is right around the corner. Melbourne Park will again host the Australian Open, as the world's best tennis players meet for an action-packed fortnight. Rafael Nadal will need to fend off a hungry Novak Djokovic to defend his men's title, whilst Iga Swiatek...
ng-sportingnews.com
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis next match: When are the Special Ks playing doubles?
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be attempting to defend their men's doubles crown at the 2023 Australian Open. The pair lit up Melbourne Park on their way to lifting the trophy last year, with fans flocking to see the entertaining pairing do their thing. Expect more of the same...
Comments / 0