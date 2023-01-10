Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box history
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Behind the Bricks,” J. Douglas Boles, the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, gave a unique glimpse at the vintage IMS Press Boxes and the grandstand seats that come with them. Located under the Paddock Penthouse on the main straightway, these gems...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Pizza Junkiez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who doesn’t love a good pizza party?🍕. Dawn Livingston, Jeremy Livingston, and Jasan Julius with Pizza Junkiez restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Friday to serve up a few slices of pizza on Tasty Takeout. Join the party and order a box or...
WISH-TV
IU, Purdue economics experts weigh unknowns in 2023 economy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The economy brings a lot of unknowns for the rest of 2023. The high inflation in 2022 and thoughts of a recession bring concerns, but experts hope neither will happen this year. Consumer prices decreased by 0.1% in December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis company fires worker after threat to congressman
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man is without a job after being accused of making a death threat against U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell. The whole situation played out on social media. At 1:52 a.m. Eastern Friday, Swalwell from California posted to this to Twitter:. The tweet contained a screen grab...
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Charleston’s
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look at those yummy ribs!. Quinlan Scheller with Charleston’s restaurant stopped by “All Indiana” on Thursday to serve up the latest Tasty Takeout. Really, don’t miss the ribs in this report.
WISH-TV
Art & Soul Festival ‘to highlight our talented, Black artists within our city’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Art and Soul Festival of Black Art & Music will return to its roots once again during Black History Month. For 27 years now, the event has been a platform to highlight Black artists. The last couple years have shaken things up a bit. But...
WISH-TV
Duke the K9 officer brings joy to Indy veterans
Introducing Indianapolis VA K9 Officer, Duke! Duke, along with Indianapolis VA Police Officer Ryley Marshall, joined us today to discuss K9 police work. Duke works with veterans and employees of the Indianapolis Veterans Assistance Medical Center. Both groups love having him around!. Veteran Health Indiana provides health care services at...
WISH-TV
Transitioning toward brief period of cold air; warmup with more rain to follow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We dealt with a dreary Thursday with on and off rain, morning storms, and falling temperatures. Much colder air is set to arrive to end the workweek and going into the weekend. However, we’ll see a warmup quickly slide in as we approach next week.
WISH-TV
University High School students introduce anti-racism course
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — University High School students are not shying away from tough topics. Instead, they are addressing it head-on with a new anti-racism course. Participants say ignoring issues surrounding racism only makes the problem bigger. Every January, students here participate in what’s called J-term, where they are immersed...
WISH-TV
INDOT to reopen I-70 EB through North Split interchange
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After years of construction, the Indiana Department of Transportation will reopen I-70 eastbound through the North Split interchange this weekend, as long as the weather cooperates. During the opening process, INDOT says there will be various short-term lane restrictions as crews begin working. Access to Washington...
WISH-TV
Hamilton Southeastern Schools receives millions for more mental health services
FISHERS, Ind. — With millions of dollars, school officials are set to bring more mental health services to Hamilton Southeastern Schools. They say for years, there haven’t been enough mental health professionals to help students. “As a district, we don’t have the funding to hire these positions right...
WISH-TV
Prosecutor files formal charges for drive on frozen Downtown Canal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors filed formal criminal charges Thursday against the Indianapolis woman accused of being drunk while driving her car on the frozen Downtown Canal last month. Online court records show the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated against...
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting on Indy’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died early Friday morning after being shot on the city’s far east side, Indianapolis police said. Just before 1 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive. That’s a residential area near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Mitthoefer Road, just south of I-70.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man and woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and woman were taken to an Indianapolis hospital Thursday night after they were wounded in a drive-by shooting, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting just before 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Dublin Lane. That’s a neighborhood off Five Points Road between Thompson Road and Edgewood Avenue on the city’s south side.
WISH-TV
Shelby County man arrested in shooting involving ‘Bob & Tom’ personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Shelby County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun violation in connection to a December shooting involving a well-known radio personality, according to police and court information. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served Paul Berkemeier, of Fountaintown, with an arrest...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for December murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man 10 days before Christmas on the city’s east side. Antonio Johnson, of Gary, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 37-year-old Melvin Hall Jr., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Dec....
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen due in court Friday
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the suspect charged in the 2017 Delphi murders, is expected at the Carroll County Courthouse on Friday for a 10 a.m. hearing. Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28 for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.
WISH-TV
Family of 6-year-old girl with fatal disease seeks help
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six-year-old Rowan Dingledy was diagnosed with CLN3 Batten disease. There is no known cure for the extremely rare disease. It causes seizures and blindness in children and in some cases, a child may only live into their 20’s. “It’s a cellular aggregation disease similar to...
WISH-TV
HSE Schools receives $5.7 million grant for mental health programs
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– Hamilton Southeastern Schools plans to use a multi-million dollar grant to bolster mental health programs and expand student access to mental health services. The $5.7 million grant, from the U.S. Department of Education as part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, is the largest competitive grant...
