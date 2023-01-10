ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
The Independent

Ukraine war: Moment ‘Russian ammunition depot’ destroyed near Soledar

Drone footage released on Tuesday (10 January) shows the moment a structure on the outskirts of Soledar, Ukraine, was destroyed by a Ukrainian strike.Brigadier general Serhiy Melnyk, who shared the footage on Telegram, claims the building was a Russian ammunition depot.The strike came amid fierce fighting around the town of Soledar which has been compared to that of the Second World War.Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
msn.com

Russian National Security Secretary assures that Moscow is not at war with Kiev

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has assured that Russia is not at war with Ukraine and that the conflict in Eastern Europe is rather an attempt by Western powers to confront Moscow through Kiev. "The events in Ukraine are not a confrontation between Moscow and Kiev, it is a...
Benzinga

Putin's Russia Replaces Top Military Chief After Just 3 Months As Ukraine Setbacks Mount

Russia named a new commander for its military forces, its second in just three months, as President Vladimir Putin‘s Ukraine campaign appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Putin's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff as Russia's overall commander for its war or Moscow's “special military operation” in Ukraine, the country's defense ministry said on Telegram.
The Week

Russia's Wagner mercenaries claim bloody, disputed win in Ukraine's Soledar, with eye toward Bakhmut

The owner of Russia's Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said late Tuesday that his mercenary army had captured the small salt-mining town of Soledar, though fighting was continuing in the town center. A spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, said early Wednesday that Russia has not captured the town. "Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar," Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted. "Do they believe that salt will heal the wounds of the maimed occupiers?" Wagner has thrown waves of troops, including elite forces, at Soledar, finally gaining a toehold on Jan. 6. While Soledar itself...
CBS News

Russia accuses Ukraine of "continued shelling" amid scepticism over Putin's cease-fire order

The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after officials in Kyiv dismissed the move as a "trick" and "hypocrisy," but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit. Journalists from the French news agency AFP in the front-line city of Bakhmut said they heard both outgoing and incoming fire after the cease-fire was supposed to have begun.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says Its Forces Hold Out Against Russia in Battle for Soledar

KYIV/NEAR SOLEDAR, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukraine said on Thursday its troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east, with drone footage showing utter devastation there and buildings reduced to smouldering husks. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
