KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
Longboat Observer
Sarasota area ranked third in top retirement destinations
Five of the nation's top 20 metropolitan areas in which to retire are in Florida, according to research by personal storage provider StorageCafe. It’s also the only state in the Southeast United States to make the list. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro area ranks at No. 3, two behind Fort...
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
Wichita startup with growing KC team secures $10M from Koch Disruptive Technologies
WICHITA — weavix is transforming the way frontline workers drive efficiency, communication and safety through their state-of-the-art technology, said Kevin Turpin. A $10 million corporate investment is boosting the Kansas startup’s signal even further as it hires in Kansas City. “This is the new smart radio. … Just as BlackBerry went to the iPhone; that’s The post Wichita startup with growing KC team secures $10M from Koch Disruptive Technologies appeared first on Startland News.
Mysuncoast.com
Nearly four million passengers used SRQ in 2022, data show
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The records just keep falling at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Newly released data show more than 3.8 million passengers went though the gates in 2022. That’s 21% more passengers than 2021. December was also a record-shattering month, even with a busy storm season. “Despite having...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
stpetecatalyst.com
Raytheon site to become $200M residential community
The West St. Petersburg site that formerly housed defense firm Raytheon Technologies will be flipped into a 1,000-plus-unit residential development with affordable housing. Les Porter, the owner of Clearwater-based Porter Development, previously eyed the 29-acre property at 1501 72 St. N., southwest of Tyrone Square Mall, for a sports center that would feature a lagoon, but he has since retooled those plans.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Beach Beacon
Seminole uniform company sells HQ for $5M, moving to downtown St. Pete
SEMINOLE — One of the region’s largest publicly traded companies will relocate to downtown St. Petersburg after selling its Seminole headquarters for just over $5 million. The Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures branded uniforms and health care attire and offers remote staffing services, closed the sale to a Pinellas Park limited liability company on Dec. 28, according to Pinellas County records.
businessobserverfl.com
Veteran banking executive retires after 18 years
Another SouthState leader has retired. After 18 years in the banking industry, Sarasota Manatee SouthState Bank regional president Brian Hall officially retired Dec. 31. "Brian’s leadership in our Sarasota/Manatee region is second to none. We’ve been fortunate to have his wealth of knowledge at our disposal,” Dale Dreyer, SouthState’s Florida state president, says in a release. “We wish Brian and his family the very best as he begins a well-deserved retirement.”
Manatee farmer sees increase in egg buyers amid elevated costs in stores
PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The cost of eggs has jumped 49 percent in the past year, according to a Consumer Price Index report. 8 On Your Side visited Thurber Farm in Palmetto where the owner has seen an influx in customers. “I can’t keep eggs in the egg shack, I’m selling out,” said Mandy Thurber. […]
Longboat Observer
Manatee school board clashes on preference for new superintendent
The School District of Manatee County's board is kicking off the search for a superintendent, and unlike the last time they had an opening for the position in 2019 when they hired Cynthia Saunders, they will rely on a comprehensive search for candidates. Saunders was the executive director of secondary...
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Longboat Observer
SRQ's 2023 passenger traffic breaks record again
Even with a pair of storm-related air traffic hiccups — one in September and one in December — the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport still managed to smash a calendar-year passenger record by more than 20%, SRQ’s president and CEO said this week. In 2022, a year marked by...
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
earnthenecklace.com
Abby Eden Leaving FOX4: Where Is the Kansas City News Anchor Going?
Kansas City relies on Abby Eden for all the latest national and local news coverage. But now she’s embarking on different plans for the future. Abby Eden announced she is leaving FOX4 after anchoring at the station for over a decade. Her longtime viewers want to know where the Emmy Award-winning journalist is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will stay in Kansas City. Find out what Abby Eden said about her departure from WDAF here.
Longboat Observer
Town approves condo plan for land once owned by Mote Foundation
A proposal to build a three-story, eight-unit condominium building passed with unanimous approval from the Longboat Key Town Commission this week. The building, which will be located on vacant land at 5630 Gulf of Mexico Drive, will be the tallest building on the north end of the island once it is completed.
KCTV 5
Overland Park company found to be in violation of lead-based paint laws
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park company has been fined after it was found to be in violation of laws protecting children and renovators from lead-based paint. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has officially ruled that two home renovation companies - one in Kansas and one in Missouri - will be required to pay civil penalties as a consequence of violations of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act.
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
bluevalleypost.com
New Taco Bell going in on Metcalf in south Overland Park
Taco Bell is working to open its newest Johnson County location in south Overland Park near 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue. The fast food chain is building the new franchise at 15881 Metcalf Ave. in the Blue Valley Retail Center, which is set to open sometime in 2023, according to company officials.
Sun Fresh grocery store in south Kansas City closing soon
The Sun Fresh Market at Red Bridge and Holmes roads in south Kansas City has confirmed it will close at the end of the month.
