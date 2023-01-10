ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Santa Fe Reporter

Presbyterian Health Will Outsource Santa Fe ER Starting Next Month

Presbyterian will outsource Santa Fe health services next month. The Albuquerque Journal reports Presbyterian Health Services’ emergency department and hospitalist staffing at its Santa Fe Medical Center will be run by a private equity-backed staffing company starting next month. New Mexico Health Resources Executive Director Jerry Harrison tells the Journal while such outsourcing is happening around the country—and at Presbyterian’s Rust Medical Center in Rio Rancho—the decision to contract with the for-profit Sound Physicians for the Santa Fe facility carries weight and is “a reflection of the introduction of Wall Street into health care.” Reportedly, a dozen doctors at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center received notice months ago about the shift, with the option to sign contracts with the Tacoma, Washington-based Sound Physicians. That company paid $14.5 million in 2013 to settle allegations that it over-billed Medicare and other federal health care programs. Presbyterian Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Johnson tells the Journal in a statement the hospital “like many hospitals across our state and nation [uses] staffing agencies and external partners in our facilities to ensure that the community has access to care when they need it most.” Kaiser Health News reported last month on the rising concerns among emergency room doctors about hospitals contracting with private equity-backed companies, along with pending litigation about the practice’s legality.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

U.S. Marshals Director promises more warrant serving deputies for Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a two-hour, crime-focused meeting with Albuquerque city leaders Wednesday, the director of the leading federal agency focused on capturing fugitives is promising more help for Albuquerque. U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis announced the service will soon place more warrant serving deputies in Albuquerque as the city and county seek to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend’s murder to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial. Acosta, her current boyfriend Derrick Bonner and a third person are accused of breaking into her ex, David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment last August. Witnesses told police shortly after they heard a gunshot. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Is This Working?

Called back into the office for a few days each week last year, Theresa Mendibles found herself traveling an hour to Santa Fe from her house in the Rio Rancho area to sit in virtual meetings or on phone calls she could have taken from home. Mendibles works on procurement...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

