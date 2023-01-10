Week 5 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

Ankeny won the Jack Mendenhall Invitational title Saturday. (Photo by Daniel Jacobi)

By Dana Becker

As they tend to do, Southeast Polk tested themselves early in 2023 against some of the best prep wrestlers in the nation.

The Rams made the trip to Wisconsin for the annual Cheesehead Invitational, which features teams from Minnesota, Nebraska, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Southeast Polk finished third place behind Simley (Minnesota) and Millard South (Nebraska) in the 39-team field. Simley is a four-time defending state champions with 15 crowns. Millard South, an Omaha-area program, won the Council Bluffs Classic this past December.

Placing second were Carter Pearson and Wil Oberbroeckling, while Antonio Loving was third. Justis Jesuroga, Trevor Oberbroeckling, Brent Slade, Holden Hansen, Harrison Gibson and Cooper Martinson all placed in the Top 10.

Pearson recorded four falls and handed a wrestler his first loss in the semifinals before enduring his first defeat of the year in the championship match to Illinois standout Dom Munaretto, the U17 Freestyle National champion.

Martinson, one of the top heavyweights in the state, had five falls in seven-plus minutes of mat time.

Ankeny makes a statement at Mendenhall

While Southeast Polk was off in Wisconsin, many of the rest of the Class 3A heavyweights were battling it out in Ames for the Jack Mendenhall Invitational title. After a long day of action, Ankeny stood tall ahead of Fort Dodge, Cedar Rapids Prairie, West Des Moines Valley and Iowa City High.

Ben Hansen and Jace Anderson were invite champions, while Teagan Peiffer and Will Hinrichs each made the finals before settling for silver. Six other Hawk wrestlers placed on the day.

The Dodgers crowned winners in Dru Ayala, Damarion Ross and Dreshaun Ross. The 195-pound bracket was one of the key ones of the day, with Dreshaun Ross besting fellow freshman Danarii Mickel of Ames in the semifinals, 17-7, before topping Ballard’s Gabriel Christensen in the finals, 7-2.

His older brother, Damarion, rode out Valley’s Cinsere Clark in the third to prevail, 1-0, and deal Clark his first loss of the year.

Iowa City High’s talented duo of Gabe Arnold and Ben Kueter remained unbeaten with impressive performances. Arnold scored two technical falls before handing Ballard’s Brody Sampson his first loss in the finals, while Kueter pinned his way to the crown, including a 32-second finish in the championship.

Arnold and Kueter will be teammates at Iowa next year. Cale Seaton also picked up an invite crown.

Other champions were Kale DiMarcos of Mason City, Bowen Downey from Indianola, Cooper Ludwig out of Carroll, Jackson Winkey of Ames and Kyler Hall from Ames.

No stopping the Dons

Regardless of the competition, Don Bosco shows up and performs. The Dons did just that once again last weekend, claiming the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational title.

Don Bosco finished ahead of a field that included West Delaware, Waukee Northwest, Davenport Assumption and Dallas Center-Grimes.

Kyler Knaack remained unbeaten, picking up a title at 152 pounds, while Andrew Kimball, Jared Thiry and Mack Ortner were also first place finishers. Landon Fernandez, Jacob Thiry, Kaiden Knaack, Myles McMahon, Payton Reginold, Carson Less, Cole Frost and Kanaan Delagardelle all placed.

Union LaPorte City’s Jace Hedeman kept his perfect season going, as the sophomore moved to 28-0 on the year. Koufax Christensen of Waukee Northwest added another title to his resume, while teammates John King and Carter Freeman did the same.

West Delaware’s Will Ward was dominant at 195 pounds, moving to 23-0 with a fall in the finals.