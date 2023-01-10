2023 Meherrin River Arts Council Concert Series opens Jan. 21 with Concert of Kings

Read full article on original website
Friday the 13th tattoo specials in Richmond
Thirteen: The unlucky number dreaded by event coordinators, parents of tweens and hoteliers is thought to be lucky in the tattoo world. Perhaps it's the flouting of mainstream tradition or the lore that sailors would get inked with "13" to scare away bad luck, but Friday the 13th has long been an unofficial holiday in the tattoo world.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Tickets available for annual TopHand Steak Dinner in Emporia
The TopHand Foundation, located on West Atlantic Street in Emporia, will host its 7th annual steak dinner fundraiser event on Saturday, Feb. 4. All proceeds from the event will go toward TopHand’s various youth sports and community outreach programs. The annual steak dinner is one of TopHand’s two major...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Dorothy Flowers Wornom
Obit: Dorothy Flowers Wornom, 94, longtime resident of Emporia, died peacefully on January 5, 2023 surrounded by her family at her home at Lakewood West End in Richmond. Mrs. Wornom was born on March 2, 1928, daughter of the late William Oscar Flowers and Otelia Wachsmann Flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Boyce Carmines Wornom; her daughter Barbara Wornom Adams; son-in-law Samuel Webster Adams, III; and sisters Sarah Flowers Pennington and Elizabeth Flowers Phillips.
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Donald Briscoe Mountjoy, Sr.
Donald Briscoe Mountjoy, Sr. age 90 of Emporia, Va. went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 19, 2022. He was predeceased by his Special Companion Linda Faye Malone, Son Donald B. Mountjoy, Jr., 4 Sisters, 3 Brothers, Son-in-law Wayne Allen, and Daughter-in-laws Francis Gay Mountjoy and Barbara Roberts Mountjoy.
Award-winning fashion empire, Sassy Jones, explodes out the gate in Richmond with first flagship store
With humble beginnings as a traveling e-commerce brand, Sassy Jones — now a multimillion-dollar enterprise — is best known as a global fashion & beauty powerhouse that sells confidence.
rew-online.com
Enterprise Community Development Closes on Brookland Park Apartments in Richmond
Enterprise Community Development, Inc. closed on the purchase of the former Mizpah Presbyterian Church and the Nehemiah House Community Center located in the 1200 block of Brookland Park Blvd. in the Highland Park neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia. Enterprise Community Development will redevelop the site into the Brookland Park Apartments, featuring 66 new, affordable apartments for individuals and families built to U.S. Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Homes and Enterprise Green Communities standards.
cbs19news
Charlottesville ticket among three worth $10,000 from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three tickets purchased in Virginia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing are each worth $10,000, including one purchased in Charlottesville. According to Virginia Lottery, more than 178,500 tickets were bought across the Commonwealth for the drawing. The three $10,000 tickets, which matched four of...
Black mold and broken locks: Richmond tenants protest ‘absentee’ Ginter Park landlord
Tenants in Richmond are preparing to flood phone lines of Red Oak Apartments in a protest to draw attention to poor conditions in the company's sprawling Northside properties.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia City Council annual Advance scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21
The Emporia City Council has scheduled a Council Advance to be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office located at 105 Oak Street, Emporia. Should you have any questions concerning this matter and/or need special accommodations, please contact Melissa E. Cox, City Clerk at...
NBC12
Where’s the snow? Snowless winter so far in RVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow lovers across RVA have been clamoring for a winter wonderland, but so far Mother Nature has not delivered. Mid-January is the climatologically coldest part of winter for central Virginia based on historical averages, but so far this winter there’s been no snow in Richmond. There was a little snow in Louisa/Orange county last weekend but none in RVA, and we’re not expecting any snow in the next 10 days (through at least Jan 21) because it’s going to be too warm. There are indications that the last week of January could turn colder, but no guarantee there will be snow.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Black bear spotted in Emporia by security camera
Those looking to get some fresh air and exercise along Emporia’s hiking trails may want to “exercise” some additional caution after an Emporia resident made a particularly alarming sighting last week. At 7:51 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a security camera belonging to Emporia resident Phillip Brown...
Tracking a storm for later this week
Skies will become mostly cloudy today with a high near 50°. Rain will move through late Thursday into early Friday.
His Dinwiddie store attracted the governor. Now, he's decided to sell it.
Business is steady at Flat Rock Grill and Grocery. Josh Stout brought the Dinwiddie County business back in 2016 after leaving his job with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.
Fmr. Richmond detective wants city to remove anti-police graffiti at Lee Circle
From growing up in Richmond Public Schools to protecting and serving his city, Jamie Baynes has a strong connection to Richmond.
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jail
RICHMOND, VA. - The Richmond community is mourning the death of an inmate at the Richmond City Justice Center (RCJC), Gregory Carey, who died while in custody on May 9th. According to his family, they received a call from RCJC staff notifying them of Carey's passing, which left them confused and heartbroken.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
‘Her owner failed her’: One of two dogs found abandoned in Richmond euthanized
A sick, dying dog abandoned by its owner was euthanized Thursday after being picked up by animal control officers — alongside a malnourished-looking shepherd — in Richmond.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero
Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond apartment complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.
