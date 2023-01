CONCORD, N.C. — The World of Outlaws World Finals format has been enhanced this year for fans to see all three series on all four days of the event when all dirt roads lead to The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Nov. 1-4. Continuing to feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, the 2023 edition of World Finals will see qualifying (for Thursday and Friday’s programs) for the three series completed on Wednesday and then full race programs for each series Thursday-Saturday – like last year, points earned throughout the week will set the lineups for Saturday’s heat races.

CONCORD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO