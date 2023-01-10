Read full article on original website
MARK H. SHORT, 54
Mark H. Short, 54, of Derry, PA passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, PA. The son of Eugene D. and Edith M. (Lowman) Short, he was born May 1, 1968, in Indiana, PA. Mark graduated from Indiana High School, Class of 1987. He worked...
LOUISE M. BARRON, 99
Louise M. Barron, 99 of Blairsville, PA (Burrell Twp), passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. She was born September 3, 1923 in Josephine, PA, the daughter of the late Paul Barron and Reba (Williams) Barron. Louise was a graduate of Blairsville High...
ANNMARIE EVERETT TO RUN FOR DISTRICT JUDGE
Another Indiana County attorney has announced their candidacy for District Judge. Indiana attorney AnnMarie Everett announced that she will run for the district magistrate’s seat for Indiana Borough and portions of White Township. She looks to fill the seat that is being vacated by retiring District Judge Guy Haberl.
BLAIRSVILLE NATIVE AWARDED PA FARM SHOW SCHOLARSHIP
Indiana County continues to be well-represented at the 2023 PA Farm Show. According to a Facebook post, Blairsville native Elizabeth Bruner was awarded the 2023 PA Farm Show Scholarship. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants are considered for their volunteerism, how long one was active in the Farm Show, and involvement with 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA).
MLK PROGRAM TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY
On Saturday, the Indiana County chapter of the NAACP will hold a special program to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Luncheon and Program will be held on Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Graystone Presbyterian Church. Carolyn Princes from the NAACP said that King’s legacy was that of an ordinary man who was able to do extraordinary things.
DEP GROWING GREENER MONEY AWARDED FOR TWO LICK CREEK ASSESSMENT
Over $3.7 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will make its way to the Southwest Pennsylvania region, and some of that money will be used in Indiana County. In an announcement from the Wolf administration, the money comes from the Growing Greener Plus program. Growing Greener...
CRASH REPORTED THURSDAY EVENING IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
Indiana County first responders were dispatched for a handful of incidents by Indiana County 911 over the last 24 hours. Along with the previously reported one-vehicle crash on Route 22 West, second vehicle accident was reported at 6:01 PM on Route 403 North in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township firefighters, Citizens Ambulance and State Police were dispatched at that time. Details on the crash have not yet been provided.
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP CRASH
No one was hurt in a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Burrell Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments and state police to Route 22 West near Palmer Road around 12:26 p.m. for the reported crash. Blairsville Fire Department Spokesperson Ab Dettorre said the crash involved one vehicle that crashed into the jersey barrier and ended on the berm.
UNITED WAY OF INDIANA COUNTY’S EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TO STEP DOWN IN MARCH
The United Way of Indiana County’s executive director has announced her retirement. In a letter mailed yesterday, Jane Lockard announced she would step down as the charity’s executive director on March 31st. Even though she will not be in a leadership position, Lockard said she expects to continue to be involved in some form with the United Way as a volunteer as part of the recently established Prevention Coalition. This program looks to build county-wide collaborative solutions to community issues.
THURSDAY ROUNDUP INCLUDES BASKETBALL, WRESTLING, RIFLE
The United boys continue their undefeated run through the Heritage Conference, with a big win last night at Penns Manor. Todd Marino has the story. River Valley had four players in double figures as they eased by Cambria Heights, 61-40. Brad McDivitt had 16 points for the Panthers. Jayden Whitfield scored 14, Luke Woodring 12, and Dom Speal 11. River Valley improved to 9-5 and 6-2 in the Heritage Conference West.
GREGORY MUFFIE, 47
Gregory Alan Muffee, 47, of Coral, died on January 9, 2022. He was the son of Robert Kenneth Muffee and Judy Lee Dowey and was born on April 13, 1975, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Gregory is survived by his mother, Judy Lee Dowey, and his nephew Kenneth Muffee. He was preceded...
INDIANA COUNTY SEES SURGE IN FLU CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its first influenza report for 2023 and cases continue to decrease. While seasonal flu activity remains high for Pennsylvania and the U.S., flu activity decreased slightly over the past few weeks, as 9,095 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 168,399. The predominant strain continues to be Type A, and it accounts for 164,653 cases in Pennsylvania. Type B flu accounts for 3,585 confirmed cases, and 161 are identified as Type U or unidentified.
TWO OF THREE SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GOLF CART THEFT WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS
Three preliminary hearings were held today for the suspects involved with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October. The hearings for 22-year-old Jesse Toy and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost, both of Kittanning, were waived and both will head to trial. Meanwhile, the hearing for 22-year-old Mason Meyer of Indiana was continued so he could find legal representation. All three went before District Judge Guy Haberl.
ACCIDENT, LINES DOWN, GAS LEAK AMONG FIRST RESPONDER CALLS ON WEDNESDAY
Indiana County first responders have been busy once again with several incidents reported on Wednesday. Indiana County 911 reported a vehicle accident at 1:23 PM yesterday along Route 259 in Cherryhill Township. Cherryhill Township fire fighters, state police and Citizens’ Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Second assistant fire chief Junior Sabo said a pickup truck hit a guard rail along the roadway at the intersection of routes 422 and 259. No injuries were reported and crews were on scene for approximately one hour.
MEN CHARGED WITH STEALING GOLF CART FROM PARKING GARAGE DUE IN COURT TODAY
The three men charged in connection with an incident at the Indiana Borough Parking Garage last October will have their preliminary hearings today. Court documents show that 22-year-olds Mason Meyer of Indiana and Jesse Toy of Kittanning and 23-year-old Brock Schrecengost of Kittanning each face charges connected with the incident that happened in the late night hours of October 29th at the parking garage. Indiana Borough Police say the three stole a golf cart stored at the garage, then damaged a gate. The cart was found several blocks away. Community tips were able to lead police to the three suspects.
PENN RUN MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police say one person was charged with DUI following a crash on Wednesday in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to the intersection of Routes 422 and 259 in Cherryhill Township around 1:18 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a pickup truck. Troopers say the driver, identified only as a 68-year-old man from Penn Run, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged accordingly.
SUSPECTS IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING DUE IN COURT TODAY
Eight people charged in connection with the killing of a West Wheatfield Township man are expected in court today for preliminary hearings. The eight people are 21-year-old Issac Buchkowski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemeyer, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth and 14-year-old Harmony Hayward, all of Johnstown, along with 21-year-old Desean Alvarez of Hammond, Indiana. All eight face charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault along with conspiracy to each of those charges in the death of Hayden Gareffa on October 20th, 2022, while Edwards faces an additional charge of statutory sexual assault.
NOVEMBER PATROL YIELDS TWO DUI ARRESTS IN CLYMER BOROUGH
Clymer Borough Police announce that two arrests were made following a DUI Patrol in November. Officers say on November 12th, 30-year-old Shane Patrick Rummel of Clymer was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and driving on a DUI suspended license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 30th at 11:20 a.m. in front of District Judge Christopher Welch.
TWO SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN GAREFFA KIDNAPPING, KILLING WAIVE PRELIMINARY HEARING
Preliminary hearings were held today for the eight suspects involved in the killing of a West Wheatfield Township man. The eight suspects are 21-year-old Issac Buchkowski, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Taylyn Edwards, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Summer Settlemeyer, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth and 14-year-old Harmony Hayward, all of Johnstown, along with 21-year-old Desean Alvarez of Hammond, Indiana. All eight face charges of criminal homicide, kidnapping and aggravated assault along with conspiracy to each of those charges in the death of Hayden Gareffa on October 20th, 2022, while Edwards faces an additional charge of statutory sexual assault.
BLAIRSVILLE, BLACK LICK FIRE DEPARTMENTS CALLED OUT FOR VEHICLE FIRE
Fire crews from Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were on the scene early this morning for a vehicle fire. Firefighters were dispatched at 2:09 this morning according to Indiana County 911 to a location in the westbound lanes of Route 22. Black Lick fire officials say the incident was near the intersection of 22 and Lintner Road, as a tractor trailer’s wheels reportedly caught fire. When crews arrived, they found no fire, and determined that hot brakes and a blown tire on the trailer were the cause of the fire.
