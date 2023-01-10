Read full article on original website
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’
The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15
At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
The Nightly Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Many tour guides remain barred from St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 after a lost appeal in federal court, more than 450,000 Louisiana residents are served by failing water systems, street lights along the interstate are slowly being repaired and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
Luxury properties offer high rise living, country comfort or lakefront life
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries
Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
Stately Washington Ave. mansion listed for $2.25 million in New Orleans' Irish Channel
The majestic Italianate home at 1006 Washington Ave. stands as a corner sentinel in New Orleans' Irish Channel neighborhood, the proud double-galleried, L-shape porches wrapping the white building in grand style. Bristling with embellishments on the outside as well as the interior, the 1860s home is part of a compound...
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour
Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup
To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. UPDATE: The...
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 tickets: Here's what you need to know
The 2023 Jazz Fest lineup with Santana, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company and many more performers has been announced, so now it's time to start thinking about tickets. The festival runs Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.
After car break-ins at Saints, Pelicans games, New Orleans moves to require lot attendants
In an attempt to quell the furor over widespread car break-ins outside Saints and Pelicans home games, a New Orleans City Council committee on Wednesday endorsed a proposal to require nearby private parking lots to hire attendants during large special events. The full council will consider the measure Jan. 19.
2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup is out Friday. Here's who won't, and might, be on it.
The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s lineup will be unveiled Friday. Many names on that list will be familiar, as the majority of the performance slots are filled by local artists. Trying to figure out which big name acts will headline the main stages is more of a challenge.
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy Avondale Global Gateway for $445M
The Port of South Louisiana has agreed to buy the former Avondale shipyard site for $445 million from the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought it five years ago, a deal port leaders argued will help the site reach its potential for economic development and job creation. T. Parker Host purchased...
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
Mayor Cantrell sets deadline for Mardi Gras parades to find extra police in order to restore routes
Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday provided additional details on the city’s plan to restore the full length of Carnival parades in 2023, setting a deadline for krewes to secure the required police that would allow them to roll on their traditional routes. During a press conference at City Hall,...
West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 22-29, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Dec. 22-29, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. S. Tish Drive 120: Amy Soto to Mario R. V. Hernandez, $229,000. BARATARIA. Baltazaar Point subdivision, portion of lot 9: Nathalie S. Hinojosa to Randy P. Hinojosa, donation, no...
During a violent new year, Edna Karr students remember those who were killed
Kylie Henry looked into the crowd of about 1,100 students seated in the Edna Karr High School gymnasium Wednesday morning and asked who among them had lost a family or close friend to gun violence. A sea of hands rose. “This past year alone I’ve been to more funerals and...
Firefighters battle fire near scrap metal yard in Lower 9th Ward, authorities say
Firefighters battled a one-alarm fire near a scrap metal yard in the Lower 9th Ward Friday night, according to the New Orleans Fire Department. The department posted photos to Twitter just after 7:30 p.m. showing firefighters and trucks among billowing smoke at 4800 Florida Ave. Authorities did not say what caused the fire or whether it was under control.
LaToya Cantrell's administration negotiating 'get well package' for ailing garbage hauler
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration and garbage hauler Richard’s Disposal Inc. are restructuring the company’s contract, after recent service failures that the company blames on local labor market disruptions caused by new, more lucrative garbage contracts in other parts of the city. Details are not yet...
