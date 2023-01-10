Read full article on original website
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
Trading Madrigal Could Make Sense for the Cubs
The Chicago Cubs now have excessive in the middle infield. Could it make sense for the Cubs to trade Nick Madrigal?
3 early red flags for the Chicago Cubs entering the 2023 season
The Chicago Cubs front office has done a great job this offseason regarding keeping their promise towards opening the checkbook and fielding a competitive team in 2023. With the additions of Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Eric Hosmer, Brad Boxberger, and Tucker Barnhart, the Cubs have vastly improved from where they were just a season ago. There's still a need to work out a couple of kinks, but for the most part, they look to be in a position to compete for an NL Central division title this year.
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Philadelphia Phillies to reportedly sign Wen-Hui Pan
The Philadelphia Phillies are set to add a high octane arm to their system. According to the CPBL Stats Twitter account, the Phillies are set to sign Wen-Hui Pan, a 20 year old flamethrower, for a $400,000 bonus. Wen-Hui Pan adds another intriguing arm to Philadelphia Phillies system. Pan is...
Cubs make surprising move, DFA Mark Leiter Jr. to make room for Eric Hosmer
Early in the offseason, the Cubs' 40-man roster crunch was a hot topic of discussion and with the signing of veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer being made official on Friday, right-handed swingman Mark Leiter Jr. found himself as the odd man out. Chicago designated Leiter Jr. for assignment Friday morning,...
Yankees insider says trade talks around coveted OF target have halted entirely
The New York Yankees’ easiest upgrade at left field is an unlikely one according to YES Network’s Jack Curry. The Yankees were able to get Aaron Judge back this offseason, which was priority No. 1, 2, and maybe even 3 on Brian Cashman’s list. But fans are greedy and want talent on the roster from top-to-bottom.
Chicago Bears swing for the fences with huge front office hire
The Chicago Bears have found a new team president, and his resume and background in football signify a potentially bright future. Finally, after 23 years as team president, Ted Phillips is out for the Chicago Bears, and the franchise has found a successor with an impressive resume. On Thursday, NFL...
Mark Grace, Shawon Dunston inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame
After a less than toasty reception from the Cubs faithful during the Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Cubs Convention, team owner Tom Ricketts announced the latest additions to the Cubs Hall of Fame in former teammates Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston. Grace, who racked up more hits and doubles in...
3 Chicago Cubs players who could be traded by Opening Day
After an emphasis on free agency over the course of the first few months of the Major League Baseball offseason, there seems to be a belief that the Chicago Cubs will pivot to the trade market as they look to fill the remaining needs across their roster. With the signing...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Mike Soroka is a top trade target
As the top MLB free agents have all found a new home, it's time to begin thinking about who will be traded around the league. The Chicago Cubs will have a stronger rotation in 2023 than they did in 2022 with the addition of Jameson Taillon, however as Marcus Stroman is entering his final season before his player option, there needs to be the thought that the Cubs will trade for a starting pitcher. A player that the Cubs should target may not be as drastic or far-fetched as Matt Chapman, and it is risky given his injuries the past 2 seasons, but the Cubs should consider trading for Atlanta Braves starter, Mike Soroka. Soroka will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
Chicago Cubs plan for DH in 2023 was hiding in plain sight
At the end of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confessed that the team's offensive approach was flawed as the Cubs lacked power and the ability to elevate the ball. That would be the reason why there was a belief at the start of the offseason that the Cubs would emphasize finding a power-hitter.
Chicago Cubs insider has a bad projected 2023 starting lineup
One area that was not addressed by the Chicago Cubs this offseason was the question mark at the top of their batting order. The Cubs have been without a true leadoff hitter since center fielder Dexter Fowler left for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. Perhaps the vacancy will be filled by top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong when he reaches the Major League level but until then, the Cubs will need to get creative.
Aaron Judge will get key to the city after re-signing with the Yankees
Aaron Judge will receive a special gift from the city of New York upon re-signing with the Yankees for the 2023 baseball season. Aaron Judge is back to being the biggest sports star in New York, as he re-signed with the Yankees in December to a lucrative contract and restarted the discussion of the Yanks as a World Series contender.
Boston Red Sox history: The potency of the 1950 Red Sox lineup
In the long and illustrious history of the Boston Red Sox, no lineup scored more runs than their lineup in 1950. It was an immense amount of offense all things considered, so who did the damage?. During the 1950 regular season, the Boston Red Sox scored a whopping 1,027 runs....
Chicago Bears to hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as next presiden
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to become the next president of the Chicago Bears, the team announced.
Bold prediction made about the next time the Cubs make the World Series
The Chicago Cubs victory in the 2016 World Series gets discussed as if it was yesterday but the fact remains that the Cubs are closer to 2026 than they are to 2016. Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is the lone player that remains on the Cubs' roster from the 2016 team and questions have arisen over the course of the next two seasons regarding when the Cubs' next contending window will open.
