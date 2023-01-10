ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations

The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 early red flags for the Chicago Cubs entering the 2023 season

The Chicago Cubs front office has done a great job this offseason regarding keeping their promise towards opening the checkbook and fielding a competitive team in 2023. With the additions of Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Eric Hosmer, Brad Boxberger, and Tucker Barnhart, the Cubs have vastly improved from where they were just a season ago. There's still a need to work out a couple of kinks, but for the most part, they look to be in a position to compete for an NL Central division title this year.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base

The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff

The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies to reportedly sign Wen-Hui Pan

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to add a high octane arm to their system. According to the CPBL Stats Twitter account, the Phillies are set to sign Wen-Hui Pan, a 20 year old flamethrower, for a $400,000 bonus. Wen-Hui Pan adds another intriguing arm to Philadelphia Phillies system. Pan is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Mark Grace, Shawon Dunston inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame

After a less than toasty reception from the Cubs faithful during the Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Cubs Convention, team owner Tom Ricketts announced the latest additions to the Cubs Hall of Fame in former teammates Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston. Grace, who racked up more hits and doubles in...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Mike Soroka is a top trade target

As the top MLB free agents have all found a new home, it's time to begin thinking about who will be traded around the league. The Chicago Cubs will have a stronger rotation in 2023 than they did in 2022 with the addition of Jameson Taillon, however as Marcus Stroman is entering his final season before his player option, there needs to be the thought that the Cubs will trade for a starting pitcher. A player that the Cubs should target may not be as drastic or far-fetched as Matt Chapman, and it is risky given his injuries the past 2 seasons, but the Cubs should consider trading for Atlanta Braves starter, Mike Soroka. Soroka will be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs plan for DH in 2023 was hiding in plain sight

At the end of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer confessed that the team's offensive approach was flawed as the Cubs lacked power and the ability to elevate the ball. That would be the reason why there was a belief at the start of the offseason that the Cubs would emphasize finding a power-hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs insider has a bad projected 2023 starting lineup

One area that was not addressed by the Chicago Cubs this offseason was the question mark at the top of their batting order. The Cubs have been without a true leadoff hitter since center fielder Dexter Fowler left for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2017. Perhaps the vacancy will be filled by top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong when he reaches the Major League level but until then, the Cubs will need to get creative.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Bold prediction made about the next time the Cubs make the World Series

The Chicago Cubs victory in the 2016 World Series gets discussed as if it was yesterday but the fact remains that the Cubs are closer to 2026 than they are to 2016. Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is the lone player that remains on the Cubs' roster from the 2016 team and questions have arisen over the course of the next two seasons regarding when the Cubs' next contending window will open.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

