NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
ETF Focus

Are The 20% Dividend Yields Being Offered By Treasury Buy/Write ETFs The Real Deal? So Far, Yes.

When it comes to analyzing a dividend yield, the old adage of "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is" is a good rule of thumb to follow. All sorts of stocks, ETFs and CEFs offer yields of 10% or more, but a lot of them prove unsustainable. High yields on stocks can be a result of a cratering share price and an impending dividend cut. CEFs often have fixed distribution yields that they can't generate the necessary gains or income to support. If not one of those reasons, the market environment may simply be ready to turn and push a sector or style out of favor.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
CBS San Francisco

Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial

SAN FRANCISCO — Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.Musk contends he will be treated unfairly by potential jurors in the San Francisco federal court where the 4-year-old case was filed.But in a Wednesday filing, the Tesla shareholders' attorneys asserted there aren't any legal grounds to move the upcoming trial that revolves around an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet in which Musk indicated he had lined up financing for a Tesla buyout — a deal...
TEXAS STATE
insideevs.com

China: Media Reports 30,000 Tesla Orders In 3 Days After Price Cuts

The recent price reduction on all versions of the Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in China might have a very big impact on the company's sales results. According to various media reports from China, Tesla notes a significant surge in customer traffic at its stores and tons of new orders after the price reduction was announced.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock eyes possible turn around as investors turn optimistic

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock finally has the opportunity to make a comeback as the market has regained its footing today, following the anticipation of tomorrow’s inflation report. The market has finally begun to rebound as investors hope tomorrow’s U.S. inflation data will signal an improving economy. And while Tesla...
The Verge

Tesla is planning a $770 million expansion of its Texas Gigafactory

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has notified the state of Texas of its plans to spend upward of $770 million expanding its already immense Austin-based factory. According to registration documents filed on January 9th with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (via CNBC and the Austin Business Journal), Tesla intends to construct additional facilities for what appears to be a battery cell testing lab, cathode and drive unit manufacturing facilities, a die shop, and an undisclosed 693,093-square-foot facility called Cell 1.
Fortune

A 1981-level mortgage rate shock has the housing market in a correction—these 7 leading research firms predict what’s next for rates

The Federal Reserve eventually quelled the inflationary run that took off in the 1970s, but only after the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes saw mortgage rates top 18% in 1981 and the housing market slip into a sharp recession. At the time, homebuilders mailed lumber to the Fed as a means of protest while some renters assumed they’d never be able to afford a home.

