John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader whose low-mileage SUV is going through batteries at an alarming rate. Q. My Subaru Legacy has less than 28,000 miles, but only 8,500 since I started working from home in January of 2020. Since then I’ve had to put three batteries in the car after each went dead. The first was done at the dealer as a direct replacement. The second two were premium Optima batteries with a higher cold cranking capacity than the OEM. When I don’t use the car for three days, the battery goes dead. This only occurs when the temperature falls below 45 degrees. Both the dealership and my local mechanic have checked the charging system and have indicated the parasitic drain is within normal levels. I reached out to Subaru Customer Service, and they told me there is a new one-time software update to the battery control module, which I have scheduled. Do I have any other options?

4 DAYS AGO