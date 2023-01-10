Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Ole Miss Athletics has released the Rebels’ 2023-24 football season schedule. With exciting in and out-of-conference matchups, the Rebels seem to have a promising season ahead of them. The Rebels open up with a home matchup against Mercer, then will travel to New Orleans to face the Tulane Green Wave, who had an exciting 2022-23 season. Along with in-conference rivals Alabama, Vanderbilt, and MS State, the Rebels do have a test ahead of them but have shown the last few years that they know how to win.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO