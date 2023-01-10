ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Evacuation orders issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows

ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKGGS_0k9aNCqe00

Evacuation orders have been issued in Merced as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.

Sheriff Vern Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire community of Planada, which has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Planada residents are asked to meet at the Dollar General for bus pickup.

An order means there is an immediate threat to life and that residents should leave immediately.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds for residents impacted.

The Merced City School District announced that all classes are canceled Tuesday amid the severe weather.

Some residents tried to avoid Monday's sudden flooding by parking their cars on higher ground.

An evacuation warning has been issued in Merced on Monday as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.

The water in Bear Creek was so high in Merced, it prompted evacuation orders in the following areas:

  • W. North Bear Creek Drive

  • La Cresenta Ave

  • La Palma Ave

  • La Mirada Drive

  • Willowbrook Drive

  • Corona Court

  • Marietta Ave

  • Portola Way

  • Madrid Ave

  • Stoneybrook Ave

  • Dry Creek Court

  • Creekside Drive

  • Silver Creek Court

  • Springfield Court

  • Brookside Drive

  • Shadowbrook Drive

  • Driftwood Drive

  • Crystal Springs Ave

  • 2500 N. Hwy 59

  • West 25th Street - from M to I Street

  • West 26th Street - from M to I Street

  • West 27th Street - from M to I Street

  • West 28th Street - from M to I Street

  • Canal Street from 24th Street to West 28th Street

  • K Street from West 24th Street to West 28th Street

  • East South Bear Creek Drive

  • West 28th Street

  • West 27th Street

  • West 26th Street

  • West 25th Street

  • I Street from East Santa Fe to West 28th Street

  • H Street from East Santa Fe to West 28th Street

  • Santa Fe from G Street to 6th Ave

  • East 25th Street from G to 6th Ave

  • East 26th Street from G to 6th Ave

  • 1st Ave from 26th to 27th Street

  • 2nd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

  • 3rd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

  • 4th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

  • 5th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

  • 6th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

  • Massasso Street

  • Thurman Drive

  • Harnisch Drive

  • Morse Drive

  • Sydney Lane

  • Dewitt Court

  • Demoss Court

  • Jurgensen Court

  • Jurgensen Drive

    • You can view a map of the areas under an evacuation order by
    clicking here .

    ABC30 Central Valley

    ABC30 Central Valley

