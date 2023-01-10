Evacuation orders issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows

Evacuation orders have been issued in Merced as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.

Sheriff Vern Warnke issued an evacuation order for the entire community of Planada, which has a population of nearly 4,000 people.

Planada residents are asked to meet at the Dollar General for bus pickup.

An order means there is an immediate threat to life and that residents should leave immediately.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds for residents impacted.

The Merced City School District announced that all classes are canceled Tuesday amid the severe weather.

Some residents tried to avoid Monday's sudden flooding by parking their cars on higher ground.

The water in Bear Creek was so high in Merced, it prompted evacuation orders in the following areas:

W. North Bear Creek Drive

La Cresenta Ave

La Palma Ave

La Mirada Drive

Willowbrook Drive

Corona Court

Marietta Ave

Portola Way

Madrid Ave

Stoneybrook Ave

Dry Creek Court

Creekside Drive

Silver Creek Court

Springfield Court

Brookside Drive

Shadowbrook Drive

Driftwood Drive

Crystal Springs Ave

2500 N. Hwy 59

West 25th Street - from M to I Street

West 26th Street - from M to I Street

West 27th Street - from M to I Street

West 28th Street - from M to I Street

Canal Street from 24th Street to West 28th Street

K Street from West 24th Street to West 28th Street

East South Bear Creek Drive

West 28th Street

West 27th Street

West 26th Street

West 25th Street

I Street from East Santa Fe to West 28th Street

H Street from East Santa Fe to West 28th Street

Santa Fe from G Street to 6th Ave

East 25th Street from G to 6th Ave

East 26th Street from G to 6th Ave

1st Ave from 26th to 27th Street

2nd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

3rd Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

4th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

5th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

6th Ave from Santa Fe to E. South Bear Creek

Massasso Street

Thurman Drive

Harnisch Drive

Morse Drive

Sydney Lane

Dewitt Court

Demoss Court

Jurgensen Court

Jurgensen Drive

