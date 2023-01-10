ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Tops Third Annual Gold List Voters’ Guide for Asian Achievements in Film

By Rebecca Sun
Everything Everywhere All at Once continues to be everywhere on awards lists.

The genre-busting A24 record-grosser tops the third annual Gold List , an FYC guide from nonprofit organizations Gold House and CAPE highlighting this year’s cinematic achievements by Asian filmmakers and artists.

“Since its inception just two years ago, 15 Gold List honorees have gone on to receive Academy Award wins or nominations,” Gold House executive director and COO Jeremy Tran said in a statement. “Chloé Zhao, Youn Yuh-jung and Riz Ahmed’s history-making wins, to name a few, underscore why vehicles like the Gold List that celebrate the most impactful achievements from and among the Asian community are essential signals that generate new creative development, production and distribution opportunities for traditionally unrecognized communities.”

EEAAO led six of the list’s 14 categories – which for the first time went gender-neutral in the acting races – including best picture, best director (Daniels), best performance in a leading role (Michelle Yeoh), best performance in a supporting role (Ke Huy Quan) and best original screenplay (Daniels) and tying in breakout performance (Stephanie Hsu) with Triangle of Sadness ’ Dolly De Leon.

“It has been an incredible year for AAPI stories pushing the boundaries of expectations for what an Asian American story can be,” Dan Kwan, who shares the Daniels moniker with filmmaking partner Daniel Scheinert, said in a statement. “Through films like Turning Red , After Yang , Umma and many more, we are getting a taste of what it looks like for our stories to be refracted through the many prisms of genre and experimentation, a privilege once only reserved for storytellers not stuck in the margins. I, along with the rest of the Everything Everywhere All at Once family, are so honored to be a part of this moment for our community, and can’t wait to see what happens next.”

In a nod towards the increasing globalization of the awards race, the two honorable mentions for Best Picture hail from outside the United States: India’s RRR and South Korea’s Decision to Leave , with the Indian period action sensation also winning Best Original Song for M.M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj’s “Naatu Naatu.”

“The tides of authentic representation and storytelling are gradually and steadily turning as illustrated by this year’s impressive list,” CAPE executive director Michelle K. Sugihara said in a statement. “While incredible films and performances led by diverse artists have long existed, they were often overlooked by Hollywood. The Gold List was created to accelerate much-needed change during the awards season by highlighting the year’s best Asian-led films across mainstream and grassroots campaigns.”

Added director Saim Sadiq and producer Apoorva Charan of Breakout Independent Film winner Joyland in a statement, “We’re so grateful to the Gold List for this incredible honor and recognition! It’s so heartening that our very South Asian film continues to resonate with a global audience – proving that language and culture are not a barrier but a strength in whetting the growing appetite of audiences worldwide who are looking to find themselves in stories from other parts of the world. Thank you, Gold House, for the work that you do to amplify Asian stories everywhere.”

The Gold List is voted on by members of Gold House, the CAPE board and its advisors, the Gold Open Advisory Council and other leaders from the entertainment industry. (Disclosure: This reporter is a member of the Gold Open Advisory Council and voted on this year’s list.)

See the full 2023 Gold List below.

Best Picture : Everything Everywhere All at Once

Honorable mentions: Decision to Leave and RRR

Best Director : Daniels ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

Honorable mentions: Park Chan-wook ( Decision to Leave ) and S.S. Rajamouli ( RRR )

Best Performance in a Leading Role : Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

Honorable mentions: N.T. Rama Rao Jr. ( RRR ), Park Hae-il ( Decision to Leave ), Ram Charan ( RRR ), Song Kang-ho ( Broker ), Tang Wei ( Decision to Leave )

Best Performance in a Supporting Role : Ke Huy Quan ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

Honorable mentions: Dolly De Leon ( Triangle of Sadness ), Gemma Chan ( Don’t Worry Darling ), Hong Chau ( The Whale ), Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ), Steven Yeun ( Nope )

Best Original Screenplay : Daniels ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

Honorable mentions: Domee Shi and Julia Cho ( Turning Red ) and Park Chan-wook and Jeong Seo-kyeong ( Decision to Leave )

Best Adapted Screenplay : Kazuo Ishiguro ( Living )

Honorable mention: Kogonada ( After Yang )

Best Animated Feature : Turning Red

Honorable mention: Inu-Oh and Run, Tiger, Run!

Best Documentary Feature : Bad Axe

Honorable mentions: All That Breathes and Hidden Letters

Best Original Song : “Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj ( RRR )

Honorable mentions: “New Body Rhumba” by Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney and James Murphy ( White Noise ) and “This is a Life” by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

Best Live Action Short : Moshari

Honorable mentions: Lori and The Gift

Best Animated Short : Love, Dad

Honorable mentions: 7 Lbs 8 Oz and Bird in the Peninsula

Best Documentary Short : 38 at the Garden

Honorable mentions: As Far as They Can Run and The Elephant Whisperers

Breakout Performance : Dolly De Leon ( Triangle of Sadness ) and Stephanie Hsu ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

Breakout Independent Film : Joyland

