Leah Remini Reacts to Tom Cruise, Scientology Getting Called Out at Golden Globes
Leah Remini is applauding a joke dropped by Golden Globes host Jerrod Charmichael Tuesday night. Remini posted a clip of the joke, which brought up Tom Cruise and the controversial disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, to her Instagram last night noting “where is Shelly Miscavige?”. Longtime actress and former Scientologist...
Tensions Run High in Trailer for Final Season of 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'
A trailer is out for the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Set in the early 90s, the preview pits the group members at a climax following the release of their breakout debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers. While basking in their newfound fame and wealth,...
Enigmatic British Producer Jai Paul to Make Live Debut at Coachella 2023
London-based producer and part owner of the The Paul Institute, Jai Paul is set to perform twice at Coachella 2023 — and they will be the musician’s first-ever live performances. Jai Paul, who has garnered a cult following since the demo release of his song “BTSTU” in 2010,...
Heaven by Marc Jacobs Releases Temporary Tattoo Book Curated By Manon Macasaet
Adding to its offerings, Heaven by Marc Jacobs has released a temporary tattoo book curated by multidisciplinary artist and creative, Manon Macasaet. The limited-edition zine serves as a follow-up to Macasaet’s independent publishing project, I <3 TATTOO. Serving as an ongoing format that bridges the gap between art and...
SZA Channels Main Character Energy in the Quentin Tarantino-Inspired Visuals for "Kill Bill"
SZA continues to ride the success of her latest album SOS. After teasing the visuals for the track “Kill Bill,” which showcased the artist dressed for revenge, preparing her katana and riding off int the night on her motorcycle, SZA drops the official music video. Taking inspiration from...
Black Thought Announces El Michels Affair Collaborative Album 'Glorious Game'
Black Thought and El Michels Affair are joining forces for their upcoming joint album, Glorious Game. Set to release on April 14, the collaborative album will feature a total of 12 tracks and guest features from Kirby on the title track, Son Little on “Protocol” and Brainstory on “Alter Ego.” The album is born from a long relationship between The Roots co-founder and the soul luminary’s founder Leon Michels, which began in the early 2000s. They performed together during several charity concerts over the years and Black Thought would even collaborate with the group in their studio, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation for Glorious Game was built.
Letitia Wright Teases 'Black Panther 3' Update, "It's Already in the Works"
At last night’s Golden Globes celebration, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright caught up with Variety on the red carpet. In conversation with the publication’s correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, Wright revealed an update on the third installment of the Black Panther franchise. When asked if Black Panther 3...
Derrick Adams Presents 'I Can Show You Better Than I Can Tell You'
Celebrating the richness and vibrancy of Black culture and community. After debuting a sculptural playground of FUNTIME UNICORNS late last year, American visual artist Derrick Adams returns to a gallery setting in a new solo exhibition opening tomorrow at The FLAG Art Foundation in New York. I Can Show You...
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered By Austin Butler, Baz Luhrmann
A day after the shocking death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the late singer was remembered by the Elvis film director Baz Luhrmann and its star, Austin Butler. “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” Butler said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.” Luhrmann commented in an Instagram post: “Over...
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed For Season Three
ABC has officially renewed Abbott Elementary for a third season. The news was announced by ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals President Craig Erwich during the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2023 press tour, and was revealed just after the series took home three Golden Globe Awards: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for lead actress and creator Quinta Brunson and Best Supporting Actor, Television for Tyler James Williams. The cast was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series while Brunson received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Netflix To Livestream Screen Actors Guild Awards
Netflix has officially acquired the rights to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and will livestream the 2023 and 2024 ceremonies. According to reports, the streamer and SAG-AFTRA inked a multi-year partnership that will see the 2023 ceremony broadcasted live on Netflix’s YouTube channel and the 2024 ceremony and beyond on the Netflix platform. “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”
Robert LeBlanc Presents 'Gloryland' at Fahey/Klein Gallery
Including a special book signing on January 27. Robert LeBlanc has signed onto the roster of esteemed photography gallery Fahey/Klein and to celebrate, the Los Angeles-based photographer will unveil a solo exhibition specially dedicated to his recent exploration into the last remaining Pentecostal serpent-handling churches of West Virginia. Made in...
Tupac Docuseries 'Dear Mama' To Feature Never-Before-Seen Archival Footage
FX’s forthcoming Tupac Shakur docuseries, Dear Mama, will include never-before-seen archival footage and unvaulted audio, according to director Allen Hughes. The series, which takes its name from Tupac’s 1995 hit single, will explore the relationship between the influential rapper and his mother, Afeni. “Wherever possible, we tried to...
