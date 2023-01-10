Netflix has officially acquired the rights to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards and will livestream the 2023 and 2024 ceremonies. According to reports, the streamer and SAG-AFTRA inked a multi-year partnership that will see the 2023 ceremony broadcasted live on Netflix’s YouTube channel and the 2024 ceremony and beyond on the Netflix platform. “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

