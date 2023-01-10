Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clarion/C-L Girls, Erie/Warren Boys Hoops Thursday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of basketball games on Thursday, Jan. 12. In girls’ hoops, Clarion will be at Clarion-Limestone with Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn on the call, while Erie is at Warren in boys’ hoops with Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk on the call.
Watch Live: Erie at Warren Boys’ Basketball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Erie heads to Warren for a District 10, non-region matchup. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk are on the call from Warren Area High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
Harbor Creek Girls Hand Greenville First Loss; Fairview Girls Get Big Win; Fourth-Quarter Surge Sends Erie Boys Past Warren Jan. 12, 2023
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Brooke Przybylski netted 24 points as Harbor Creek handed Greenville its first loss of the season, 57-38. Harbor Creek built a 17-3 lead after the first quarter en route to the win. Elize Benim was also in double figures for Harbor Creek with 13 points, while...
Corry Boys Power Past Northwestern; Meadville Girls Top Jamestown Jan. 11, 2023
CORRY, Pa. – Corry outscored Northwestern 41-26 in the second half on its way to a 74-52 victory. Markus Lambert and Rylan Smith poured in 21 points each for Corry in the win. Landon Wayne had a big game in the loss for Northwestern, pouring in a game-high 26...
Oil City’s Knox Named to MaxPreps Small Town All-America First Team
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox had a season for the ages, and he capped it off with one final postseason award – MaxPreps All-American. Knox was named a MaxPreps 2022 Small Town First Team All-America at running back on Friday, one of four Pennsylvania players to be chosen on the first team.
Jan. 11, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: St. Marys Tops Clearfield; GM, McDowell Earns Wins
ST. MARYS, Pa. – St. Marys won five matches by pin in a 39-24 win over Clearfield. Hunter Chillelli (172), Bryson Tucker (215), Alex Lukaschunis (285), Cole Neil (133), and Andrew Wolfanger (152) all got pins for the Dutch. Aiden Beimel earned a 10-3 decision at 114 for St....
