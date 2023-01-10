WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of basketball games on Thursday, Jan. 12. In girls’ hoops, Clarion will be at Clarion-Limestone with Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn on the call, while Erie is at Warren in boys’ hoops with Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk on the call.

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO