ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

Comments / 0

Related
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Erie at Warren Boys’ Basketball

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Erie heads to Warren for a District 10, non-region matchup. Brian Hagberg and Kris Bunk are on the call from Warren Area High School. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Oil City’s Knox Named to MaxPreps Small Town All-America First Team

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. – Oil City junior Ethen Knox had a season for the ages, and he capped it off with one final postseason award – MaxPreps All-American. Knox was named a MaxPreps 2022 Small Town First Team All-America at running back on Friday, one of four Pennsylvania players to be chosen on the first team.
OIL CITY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy