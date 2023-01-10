ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Science News

Fungi that cause serious lung infections are now found throughout the U.S

Three types of fungi that cause serious lung infections and were once thought to be confined to certain regions of the United States are now widespread. In 1955, Histoplasma fungi grew mainly in Midwest soil and in parts of the East and South, and that’s where histoplasmosis infections mainly occurred. But Medicare records from 2007 through 2016 indicate that 47 states and Washington, D.C., had cases of histoplasmosis above a certain threshold, researchers report November 11 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Time Out Global

An infectious new Covid variant is doing the rounds – here are the symptoms to look out for

New year... new Covid variant. It may feel like the days of masks and self-isolation are well and truly over, but experts have apparently identified a new Covid strain. A mutated version of Omicron, XBB (specifically XBB.1.5), has been detected in at least 74 countries, including the UK, China and the USA. Tim Spector, the founder of the Covid Zoe app and a professor at King’s College London, recently tweeted that ‘XBB could be the new variant to watch out for in 2023’.
The Associated Press

Combination COVID and flu test does not prove they are the same virus

CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in the photo on social media tests separately for each. Such tests detect specific proteins that differ between the viruses, allowing them to discern between COVID-19 and flu infections, medical experts confirmed to The Associated Press.
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
Science Focus

COVID-fighting chemicals identified in sea sponges and marine bacteria

The three compounds discovered are effective against several variants including delta and omicron. Three compounds that effectively fight COVID-19 infection in human cells have been discovered by researchers based at the University of British Columbia. One, Alotaketal C, was derived from a sea sponge collected in Howe Sound, British Columbia,...
MedicalXpress

Fighting bacterial infections FASTer

A cutting-edge test developed by West Australian scientists could be a game changer for the fight against superbugs. Antibiotics are powerful drugs used to treat bacterial infections. Although they have saved countless lives, their overuse has caused drug-resistant superbugs. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when microbes develop resistance to the drugs...
MedicalXpress

Ecuador reports human infected with bird flu

Ecuador reported on Tuesday its first case of a human being infected with bird flu, weeks after the globally-spreading disease was detected on poultry farms in the South American country. "The first case of influenza A-H5 (bird flu) was confirmed in a nine-year-old girl in the province of Bolivar," in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy