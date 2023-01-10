Read full article on original website
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Science News
Fungi that cause serious lung infections are now found throughout the U.S
Three types of fungi that cause serious lung infections and were once thought to be confined to certain regions of the United States are now widespread. In 1955, Histoplasma fungi grew mainly in Midwest soil and in parts of the East and South, and that’s where histoplasmosis infections mainly occurred. But Medicare records from 2007 through 2016 indicate that 47 states and Washington, D.C., had cases of histoplasmosis above a certain threshold, researchers report November 11 in Clinical Infectious Diseases.
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered US but ‘no indication CDC has been transparent’
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Time Out Global
An infectious new Covid variant is doing the rounds – here are the symptoms to look out for
New year... new Covid variant. It may feel like the days of masks and self-isolation are well and truly over, but experts have apparently identified a new Covid strain. A mutated version of Omicron, XBB (specifically XBB.1.5), has been detected in at least 74 countries, including the UK, China and the USA. Tim Spector, the founder of the Covid Zoe app and a professor at King’s College London, recently tweeted that ‘XBB could be the new variant to watch out for in 2023’.
Scientists develop cranberry-infused lipstick to ward off viruses like Covid, the flu and Ebola
Researchers from Valencia created a cranberry-infused antimicrobial lipstick which can help ward off viruses including surrogates of Covid, flu and Ebola.
The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease
The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.
Newly dominant COVID variant may evade antibodies, but not seen as likely to cause more serious disease
With a new subvariant of the novel coronavirus now dominant in the U.S., vaccinated people may be more likely to develop COVID-19 but still be well protected from serious disease, according to preliminary reports. The XBB.1.5 subvariant “has raised concerns about another potential wave of COVID cases following the busy...
Combination COVID and flu test does not prove they are the same virus
CLAIM: An at-home rapid test that can detect both the coronavirus and influenza A and B is proof that COVID-19 and flu are the same disease. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The flu and the coronavirus are distinct viruses, and the product in the photo on social media tests separately for each. Such tests detect specific proteins that differ between the viruses, allowing them to discern between COVID-19 and flu infections, medical experts confirmed to The Associated Press.
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
Omicron subvariants dominating the U.S. have ‘alarming’ ability to evade both immunity and medical treatments, scientists warn
People are pictured wearing masks in New York City on Dec. 12, 2022, as COVID cases continue to rise. Scientists have warned that the Omicron subvariants driving COVID cases among Americans appear to elude the immune system as well as medical treatments for the virus. In a new study published...
Science Focus
COVID-fighting chemicals identified in sea sponges and marine bacteria
The three compounds discovered are effective against several variants including delta and omicron. Three compounds that effectively fight COVID-19 infection in human cells have been discovered by researchers based at the University of British Columbia. One, Alotaketal C, was derived from a sea sponge collected in Howe Sound, British Columbia,...
MedicalXpress
Fighting bacterial infections FASTer
A cutting-edge test developed by West Australian scientists could be a game changer for the fight against superbugs. Antibiotics are powerful drugs used to treat bacterial infections. Although they have saved countless lives, their overuse has caused drug-resistant superbugs. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when microbes develop resistance to the drugs...
MedicalXpress
Ecuador reports human infected with bird flu
Ecuador reported on Tuesday its first case of a human being infected with bird flu, weeks after the globally-spreading disease was detected on poultry farms in the South American country. "The first case of influenza A-H5 (bird flu) was confirmed in a nine-year-old girl in the province of Bolivar," in...
First real-world data show Omicron booster kept seniors out of hospitals
A preliminary study in Israel finds that seniors who received an Omicron-targeting booster shot were 81% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who skipped it.
