Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr
Former Hastings resident Pamela Lynn “Pam” Fluckey Codr, 64, passed away on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo, NE of cardiac arrest. There will be no services. Cremation has taken place and Pam’s ashes will be buried at a later...
News Channel Nebraska
2023 Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
News Channel Nebraska
Annie E. Parde
Annie Elizabeth (Waltke) Parde, 92, of Beatrice died Thursday night, January 12, 2023 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on April 6, 1930 on a farm near Pickrell, was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, and attended Ehmen Country School. She married Edward Parde at Zion Lutheran Church on May 20, 1951 and they lived and farmed in the Cortland and Firth area until moving to Beatrice in 1964. She cleaned homes for over 50 years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She loved eating out, going for joy rides, quilting, doing word search puzzles, gardening, and sewing dresses for her daughter’s dolls. She enjoyed taking bus tours throughout the United States, but a highlight was her trip to Germany.
ourchanginglives.com
Life In The Past Lane – Nebraska State Museum Morrill Hall
Imagine being at a dig site, when suddenly you uncover volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. As you carefully dig through the layers, you discover the remains of elephants, rhinos, and horses that roamed the lands long ago. The excitement must have seized their hearts as they made these amazing discoveries. Now fast-forward to today, and we have the opportunity to see many of these artifacts with a visit to the Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall. Located in the heart of Lincoln, this museum offers visitors a chance to see life in the past lane.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pioneer in mower development, to be inducted into Nebraska Business Hall of Fame
LINCOLN — The founder of a Beatrice Manufacturing firm who died in 2013 will be one of five new inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame. A pioneer in the lawn mower industry, Wilfred "Dick" Tegtmeier turned sketches drawn in his basement into two successful businesses, eventually employing more than 600 Nebraskans and giving Beatrice the unofficial title of “Lawn Mower Capital of the World”.
News Channel Nebraska
Famed North Omaha summer camp has precious few North Omaha campers
With her laptop open and credit card out, Allyson Mendoza watched the clock flip from 7:59 to 8:00 am. ‘Register now’ popped up on her screen. The mother of three had set timers and reminders for this moment weeks in advance of the March deadline. By 8:02 a.m., she had secured spots for her two oldest children at Hummel Day Camp, the wildly popular city-run day camp held for more than 70 summers in Omaha’s Hummel Park. She had done so with mere minutes to spare.
News Channel Nebraska
Kenneth E. Gammell, age 88 of Sidney, IA
KENNETH "KENNY" EUGENE GAMMELL, age 88 of Sidney, IA died Friday, January 6, 2023 unexpectedly at his home. Kenny was born February 8, 1934 in Red Oak, IA to Frank Gammell and Ella May (Malloy) Gammell. He was married to Ruby (DeLong) Gammell at Sidney Presbyterian Church on May 9th, 1953 in Sidney, IA. Kenny and Ruby went on to have four children. They made their home in Plattsmouth, NE and Thurman, IA until 1966 when they moved to Sidney, IA.
News Channel Nebraska
Accident in Columbus before lunch hour
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a vehicle accident before noon on Thursday in Columbus. Around 11:50 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to an accident on 23rd St. and 26th Ave. There is no word yet on injuries, cause or extent of damages procured in the accident.
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Southeast Nebraska plane crash kills 2
NEMAHA COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nemaha County, Nebraska sheriff’s office confirmed two people were killed in a small plane crash Wednesday night. 911 received a call at 11 p.m. that a plane was missing. It had left Lincoln for the airport in Auburn and was supposed to return to Lincoln but never arrived.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney native and Valparaiso man killed in plane crash near Auburn
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office reports two fatalities from a plane crash Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says Nemaha County 9-1-1 received a call at 11 p.m. regarding a small plane that had departed Lincoln for the Auburn airport and was to return to Lincoln, but had not returned.
The Nebraska City News Press
First baby of 2023 in Nebraska City
Parents Hawken and Molly Albus hold their new son, Jayden Albus, born at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Jayden is CHI Health St. Mary’s first baby born in 2023 and his delivery is extra special for staff, as his mom, Molly, is a pharmacist at St. Mary’s. Jayden weighed 7 lbs and 3 oz and measured 20 inches long.
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Small fire smolders when crews arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a small fire at a construction site in Columbus Thursday before noon. The Columbus Fire Department said they received a call about a fire in the 2400 block of 6th St. around 11:50 a.m. CFD Fire Chief Gray said the fire was a small...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Explaining the snowy weather phenomenon that occurred in the Omaha area Friday
LA VISTA, Neb. — A strange snow phenomenon occurred in the Omaha area Friday morning. Factory-effect snow, which can bring a quick dusting of snow, hit parts of south Omaha and Sarpy County around 9 a.m. It happens when heat and steam from an industrial plant are added to...
kmaland.com
UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes
(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
Comments / 0