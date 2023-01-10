ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

LETTER: Vote against use of private grant for Greenwich Registrar of Voters

Submitted by (See list below) Our town’s Registrars of Voters want to accept a $500,000 grant from Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a private non-profit corporation and a $9,600 grant for membership in the U.S Alliance for Election Excellence, which is affiliated with CTCL. If the RTM approves this grant next Tuesday, it will expose our town election officials and process to controversy and integrity questions. While we commend our Registrars of Voters for their excellent work, the RTM should reject this grant outright and keep private money out of influencing our elections.
New Director of Environmental Affairs Takes the Helm in Greenwich

At Friday’s Sustainability committee meeting, the new Director of Environmental affairs, Beth Evans, was introduced. This week Ms Evans took over for Pat Sesto, who retired at the end of 2022, having started in 2015 as the town’s Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Director and then become Director of Environmental Affairs when the job of Conservation Director was folded in.
Get Help with Summer Planning at SummerFare 2023

Looking for fun and engaging summer activities for your children? Or perhaps your teen is looking for an internship or summer job?. Check out the Greenwich High School PTA SummerFare on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6:00 to 8:00pm ​in the GHS Student Center​ (snow date is Feb. 2).
