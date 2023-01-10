Submitted by (See list below) Our town’s Registrars of Voters want to accept a $500,000 grant from Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a private non-profit corporation and a $9,600 grant for membership in the U.S Alliance for Election Excellence, which is affiliated with CTCL. If the RTM approves this grant next Tuesday, it will expose our town election officials and process to controversy and integrity questions. While we commend our Registrars of Voters for their excellent work, the RTM should reject this grant outright and keep private money out of influencing our elections.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO