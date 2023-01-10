ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KXRM

Man found dead in apartment on East Brookside identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man found dead in an apartment on Sunday, Jan. 8, was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Jan. 9. 31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. His death is being investigated as a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94kix.com

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
ksl.com

DEA Rocky Mountain division seized 5.8M fentanyl doses

DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in its Rocky Mountain division in 2022. That is made up of nearly 2 million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming last year.
UTAH STATE
94kix.com

Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie

Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
BEDROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER

Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan

Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
K99

Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale

When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Judge tosses lawsuit against Colorado treasurer over unclaimed property program

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two Colorado residents against Treasurer Dave Young that alleged the state is failing to provide adequate notice to potential owners of unclaimed property totaling roughly $1 billion. Although plaintiffs David Knellinger and Robert Storey filed a proposed class action lawsuit, which would...
COLORADO STATE

