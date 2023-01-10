Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO