Man found dead in apartment on East Brookside identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man found dead in an apartment on Sunday, Jan. 8, was identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office on Monday, Jan. 9. 31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. His death is being investigated as a […]
Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of residents in the Pikes Peak region were without internet and phone service for much of Wednesday. 13 Investigates is learning it was all caused by an act of vandalism, caught on a nearby businesses surveillance video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1D9erlEn_R4 The video, taken just after 3:30 A.M. Wednesday morning, shows an The post Video shows suspected vandal cutting fiber line, thousands lose internet and phone service appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth. The crash happened on July 26, 2022 in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North...
94kix.com
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Auto thefts continue to explode in Colorado
Colorado holds the top spot in the nation in car thefts per capita, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. And the state appears to stand ready to hold on to that title.
Hey, Colorado — The Cops Know When You’re Driving High
Marijuana is legal in Colorado, and you're allowed to enjoy it. However, local law enforcement wants to remind you not to get high and drive — and to remember that they know when you're doing it. Like some people think they're okay to drive after a few drinks, but...
Daily Record
Denver attorney suspended, accused of urging clients to infect a rival with COVID-19
A judge this week suspended a Denver attorney from practicing law in Colorado’s federal bankruptcy court after finding he lied, submitted false legal documents and engaged in a pattern of “fraudulent schemes” to try to get a case dismissed. Devon M. Barclay was barred from practicing in...
ksl.com
DEA Rocky Mountain division seized 5.8M fentanyl doses
DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in its Rocky Mountain division in 2022. That is made up of nearly 2 million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming last year.
94kix.com
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado continues to coddle juvenile offenders | BRAUCHLER
Despite significant changes in the past decade weakening our juvenile justice system, things are about to get even easier on violent juvenile criminals. If the early bills of the heavily progressive 2023 General Assembly are a harbinger of what is to come, this legislative session will be as offender friendly as any Colorado has seen. At a time when Colorado faces surging and historic crime, particular focus appears to be on how to make it harder to investigate, prosecute and hold accountable juvenile offenders.
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
What bags will you not get charged 10 cents for?
There are some items that are exempt from the bag fee.
Fort Morgan Times
Opinion: Reintroduced wolves could be hunted or killed in Colorado under draft plan
Nearly 18 years ago, during my third term representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, I wrote a foreword for “Comeback Wolves” an anthology of essays about wolves’ role in maintaining ecological balance across America’s vast landscapes. In anticipation of wolves returning to Colorado, I wrote then: “Management and sustainability are the key concepts that should guide us…”
KKTV
Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.
Step Inside a Historic Colorado Condo Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up left and right across Colorado, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are truly timeless.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses lawsuit against Colorado treasurer over unclaimed property program
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two Colorado residents against Treasurer Dave Young that alleged the state is failing to provide adequate notice to potential owners of unclaimed property totaling roughly $1 billion. Although plaintiffs David Knellinger and Robert Storey filed a proposed class action lawsuit, which would...
Colorado officials urge citizens to test homes for radon
Health officials are urging Coloradans to test their homes for excessive levels of radon, a naturally occurring, colorless and odorless gas that is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. and contributes to as many as 500 lung cancer deaths in Colorado each year. The gas forms...
