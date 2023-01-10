Read full article on original website
Related
startattle.com
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
startattle.com
Sick (2023 movie) Horror, Peacock, trailer, release date
Due to the pandemic, Parker and her best friend decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone – or so they think. Startattle.com – Sick 2023. September 11, 2022 : Canada (Toronto International Film Festival) September 17, 2022 : Germany (Oldenburg International Film Festival) September 24, 2022...
startattle.com
A Radiant Girl (2023 movie) trailer, release date
Paris, summer 1942. Irene is 19 and living a life of passions – Her friendships, her new love, her desire to be an actress – Nothing suggests that Irene’s time is running out. Startattle.com – A Radiant Girl 2023. Genre : Drama / History. Country :...
startattle.com
True Spirit (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date
The story of a teenager, Jessica Watson, the youngest person ever to sail solo, non-stop around the world. Startattle.com – True Spirit 2023. Genre : Adventure / Biography / Drama / Family / Sport. Country : United States / Australia. Language : English. Director : Sarah Spillane. Production :...
startattle.com
The Outwaters (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
Four travelers encounter menacing phenomena while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert. Startattle.com – The Outwaters 2023. Distributor : Cinedigm Entertainment Group / Screambox. The Outwaters movie. The Outwaters release date. February 12, 2022 : USA (New Jersey Film Festival) March 19, 2022 : USA (Unnamed...
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome 1st Child: Photo
Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerskovskiy, 36, are officially parents! The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on January 10, 2023. The pair shared a joint Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand, writing, “Our world is forever changed,” along with a white heart and his date of birth.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Golden Globes 2023 live red carpet: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet as celebrities arrive at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, California. What you need to know: Golden Globes 2023 nominations announced: Full list of nomineesGolden Globes announce presenters for the 2023 award showWho is Jerrod Carmichael? Meet the comedian hosting the 2023 Golden GlobesWhy Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser will skip the Golden Globes
ComicBook
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video
Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
Peta Murgatroyd Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy: We’re Feeling ‘Extraordinary Bliss’
Peta Murgatroyd, 36, is adding a new member to her dance team! The Dancing with the Stars pro and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, announced they are expecting their second child together on Jan. 13.. The happy couple already shares a five-year-old son Shai, who was born in January 2017. Now, Shai will have a new baby sibling. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Peta announced in an Instagram post that showed off her growing baby bump.
House Party Cast: Where You Know The Stars Of The Comedy Remake From
The new House Party remake cast looks like the right kind of people to party with.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Genie Francis Blasts ‘Inappropriate’ Storyline: ‘I Don’t Condone It’
“I love my Laura today. I loved my Laura then too, but this is where it needed to go.”. In less than three months, General Hospital officially celebrates its stunning 60th anniversary. Over the decades, the show’s told just about every type of story there is, from the fantastical to the heartbreaking.
In Style
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Aren't Getting a Fairy-Tale Ending in the New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer
It's a double dose of our favorite Jennifers. Prime Video just shared the first official trailer for Jennifer Lopez's new action-packed rom-com, Shotgun Wedding, which also stars newly minted Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge and heartthrob Josh Duhamel. According to the studio, the film combines everyone's favorite romantic go-tos along with some unexpected twists and plenty of action movie staples. It's not quite 'til death do us part in the traditional sense, but it's sure to bring the laughs, especially with Coolidge in the equation and even a cameo from Lenny Kravitz.
Comments / 0