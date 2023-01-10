ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Offices closed Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

 2 days ago
Refuse and recycling services not affected by holiday closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Most City of Grand Rapids offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. City offices will resume normal operations Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The City’s curbside collection schedule will not be affected by the closures. Refuse and recycling services will take place Monday, Jan. 16 with no delay in collection for the week.

The City’s police and fire departments also will be staffed Monday and all Grand Rapids Public Library locations will be open. The City’s yard waste drop-off site at 2001 Butterworth St. SW will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and throughout winter (Monday through Friday) for yard waste drop-off.

For 24-hour access to a variety of City services 365 days a year, CLICK HERE.

