Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff seeking persons of interest

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and possibly locating two people who are persons of interest. PCSO tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 12 and asked the public if they could identify a man and woman connected to an active Sheriff’s Office investigation. If you recognize […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Car thefts in Pueblo rise 23% in 2022 from previous year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is reminding car owners to never leave their car running and unattended as new data shows a spike in car theft in the city. The department references data released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CAPTA). According to the PPD, the...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police on Hazmat scene for 200 gallons of dropped oil

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a Hazmat situation involving 200 gallons of dropped oil, Thursday morning, Jan. 12. CSPD is assisting the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) at East Garden of the Gods Road and North Nevada Avenue, where a truck dropped 200 gallons of used […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy reportedly ran in front of a bus. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd. Police said the 12-year-old ran in front of a bus and was hit. He The post Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
PUEBLO, CO

