Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Giveaways, Discounts, and Special Guests at "Bricks & Minifigs" Grand Opening on SaturdayColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
200 gallons of used oil spilled in Colorado Springs, hazmat situation declaredEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
KKTV
Student with a BB gun at a Colorado Springs school reportedly ran from police before being caught
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.
Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the pedestrian involved in a fatal crash in December. On Dec. 23, 2022, CSPD was notified of an accident involving a pedestrian in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. However, CSPD said the pedestrian did The post Colorado Springs Police release name of pedestrian in fatal crash appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County Sheriff seeking persons of interest
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and possibly locating two people who are persons of interest. PCSO tweeted on Thursday, Jan. 12 and asked the public if they could identify a man and woman connected to an active Sheriff’s Office investigation. If you recognize […]
KRDO
Car thefts in Pueblo rise 23% in 2022 from previous year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is reminding car owners to never leave their car running and unattended as new data shows a spike in car theft in the city. The department references data released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CAPTA). According to the PPD, the...
KKTV
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
Police on Hazmat scene for 200 gallons of dropped oil
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a Hazmat situation involving 200 gallons of dropped oil, Thursday morning, Jan. 12. CSPD is assisting the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) at East Garden of the Gods Road and North Nevada Avenue, where a truck dropped 200 gallons of used […]
KKTV
2 kids suspected of stealing a car in Colorado Springs were caught a few miles from where it was taken
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle was stolen in Colorado Springs, and early into the investigation police believe the suspects are kids. The vehicle was reported stolen at about 3:16 p.m. in an area close to Marion Drive and Deleware Street. The neighborhood is...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs man suspected of human trafficking and pimping
Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning. The 4th Judicial DA's Office decided not to file charges against an officer who shot a murder suspect.
Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a 12-year-old boy reportedly ran in front of a bus. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday around 5:48 p.m. at Delta Dr. and S. Chelton Rd. Police said the 12-year-old ran in front of a bus and was hit. He The post Colorado Springs Police: Child injured after running in front of city bus appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two juveniles were taken into custody after reportedly stealing a car, hitting the owner of the car, and crashing it into a police vehicle. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they received a 911 call Thursday afternoon reporting juveniles had stolen a vehicle from the 3600 block of Marion The post Colorado Springs Police: Two young juveniles in custody after stealing vehicle then crashing into police cruiser appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in Colorado Springs, some went into a nearby creek
The Summit featured suicide prevention initiatives, created opportunities to learn about connecting in safe spaces, and offered its 150+ attendees concrete actions that individuals and organizations can do to prevent suicide. WATCH: Dinosaur fossils found in Colorado!. Updated: 2 hours ago. A major discovery in the Royal Gorge area of...
Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is accused of attempted murder and a woman remains in critical condition after a reported attack Tuesday. On Jan. 10, a 911 caller reported someone was assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding at a home in the 600 block of Bickley St. in Security-Widefield just after 10:30 a.m. The post Arrest made in attempted homicide out of Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police release name of victim in city’s first homicide investigation of 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released the name of the victim in a deadly apartment shooting. Wednesday, police identified 31-year-old Darrian Adame as the victim in a shooting that happened on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. According to CSPD, officers responded to a shots fired...
Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Months after a young Pueblo mother died in a multi-vehicle crash, the man accused of being responsible for her death turned himself in. As new details emerge, the family of the victim questions why the suspect was even behind the wheel. On Sept. 10, 2022, officers with the Pueblo Police Department The post Family of crash victim questions why Pueblo man with a revoked license was driving to begin with appeared first on KRDO.
Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10. Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near […]
KKTV
Shelter-in-place order for an El Paso County neighborhood south of Colorado Springs
Video shared with KKTV appeared to show someone cutting fiber cables, causing a phone and internet outage that affected thousands in the Colorado Springs area. Colorado family turns to community for support while baby fights cancer. Updated: 17 hours ago. Colorado family turns to community for support while baby fights...
KRDO
In State of City Address, Pueblo Mayor discusses population growth and firefighter response times
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar hosted the annual State of the City Address. During his address, the mayor addressed the city's growing population and failing infrastructure. Each year the Mayor of the City of Pueblo is responsible for producing a report that details the state of...
Multiple fires fully contained in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) fully contained multiple fires along the Fountain river bank between Colorado Highway 47 and the US 50 bypass Wednesday afternoon on Jan. 11. According to PFD, there were many sporadic fires along the river bank. The largest fire started east of West 29th Street and Dillion Drive. […]
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Comments / 0