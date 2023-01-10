COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody following an incident near a Colorado Springs high school on Friday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting the school resource officer for Mitchell High School was provided information about kids handling what appeared to be a gun off campus at about 12:15 p.m. Polie made contact with three of the kids on campus, but the fourth reportedly tried running. The suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex and police add there is no threat to the community. Police said that a BB gun was found in the suspect’s backpack. Charges for the suspect are pending.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO