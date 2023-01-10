Read full article on original website
Sigourney Weaver Says Her Working Girl Character Would Definitely Be Into Crypto These Days
Sigourney Weaver has been busy the last few years, starring in "Avatar: The Way of Water" and appearing in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." However, the Golden Globe-winning actress is a veteran in the industry, so keeping busy isn't anything new for her. Weaver got her start in the industry in the late...
Mel Brooks' History Of The World Part 2 Debuts Its Trailer
It's been over 40 years since Mel Brooks' classic comedy film "History of the World Part 1" retold history in the most irreverent way possible. An anthology-style movie with vignettes spoofing various figures from all throughout human history, the 1981 film attained cult classic status in the years following its debut. However, despite the "Part 1" tagline in its title, a sequel never materialized — that is, until now.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Austin Butler Doesn't Hear It, But He Does Have An Explanation For His Enduring Elvis Voice
The Golden Globes returned to air live on January 10th (after a controversial hiatus) to celebrate their 80th anniversary of the all-encompassing entertainment award ceremony. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors the best of the season with everyone's favorite stars in attendance. This year, The Golden Globes awarded well-deserved television and film nominees like the side-splitting gem "Abbott Elementary," legendary "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress Angela Bassett, and the dazzling star Austin Butler for his show-stopping performance as Elvis Presley.
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Criminal Minds Star Joe Mantegna Loves That The Show Is Based On A Real-Life Organization
Joe Mantegna began his acting career with a stream of steady work in several high-profile television series, including "Bosom Buddies," "The Greatest American Hero," and "Simon & Simon" (via IMDb). Today, audiences associate Mantegna with his TV work, but it's the character of special agent David Rossi from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" that the thespian is best known for.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
The Office's Jenna Fischer Finally Reveals What Goldenface Said To Pam In Threat Level Midnight
It's amazing how "The Office" has remained a crucial part of the zeitgeist despite going off the air in 2013. It's been 10 years since fans said goodbye to the show, but thanks to streaming services and a broader cultural discussion, people haven't been able to let go of the iconic sitcom. Of course, the series' relevance is also aided by podcasts devoted to dissecting the show, and one of the most popular of these is "Office Ladies," hosted by two stars of the show — Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey.
Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained
The 2023 Golden Globes have come and gone. Many of 2022's greatest pop culture hits received recognition throughout the show, but the biggest draw of the night for many was hearing various entertainment personalities talk on stage. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the show, livening up the proceedings with humorous anecdotes and lighthearted pokes at the film and TV industry. But while most of Carmichael's jokes throughout the show landed without a hitch, there was one particularly edgy bit that ended up shocking both attendees and viewers of the awards show.
The Cast Of NCIS: Los Angeles Once Played A Hilarious Fake Ad Prank On LL Cool J
Rapper, actor, and TV show host. Those are just some of the many hats worn by LL Cool J. And according to his cast members on "NCIS: Los Angeles," he's also a good sport. The music legend has been fighting crime as Special Agent Sam Hanna since the show first premiered in 2009. The Los Angeles installment of the "NCIS" franchise follows Hanna and his partner Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), as they go undercover and solve crimes for the Office of Special Projects. Of course, they're not the only people working for the office. Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah), Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), and Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) are just a few of Callen and Hanna's co-workers who investigate everything from arson attacks to missing artifacts.
Nic Cage Said His Hero Is Elvis Aka His Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley's Father
Nicolas Cage is a true Hollywood original, standing out as one of the most unique stars to ever grace the silver screen. Born into the Coppola family — the one that includes the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Sophia Coppola, and Talia Shire, among other well-known names in the film world — Cage made it his mission early on not to rely on his family connections to make it as an actor. While this plan certainly could've blown up in his face, it didn't, as he's now recognized as a pop culture legend the world over.
The Reason Brendan Fraser Is Missing From The 2023 Golden Globes
And the nominees for best actor in a motion picture drama are... Brendan Fraser finds himself up against the other best actors of 2022 at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The actor is the frontrunner to win at the Oscars for his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale." At the Golden Globes, he's up against Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Hugh Jackman ("The Son"), Bill Nighy ("Living"), and Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection").
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
Angelina Jolie's Worst Thriller From 1995 Is Still Worth Checking Out
Over the past 30 years, Angelina Jolie has climbed the ranks to become one of the top names in Hollywood. She's the face of iconic films like "Maleficent," "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Girl, Interrupted," and has numerous Academy Awards, Golden Globes and other accolades under her belt (via IMDB).
Tulsa King's Dana Delany Had To Overcome A Lifelong Fear Of Horses For Her Role As Margaret
The character of Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) on "Tulsa King" is a natural with horses, which is why it's so surprising that Delany has actually always hated horseback riding. What's doubly surprising is the fact that, despite her aversion to horses, Delany has been in a Western before. In 1993 she played the role of Josephine Marcus in the George P. Cosmatos film "Tombstone" alongside Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliott. In 2019, when @EMTJen15 tweeted at Delany to ask if she had to learn how to ride side-saddle for "Tombstone," Delany responded saying that she had a stunt double for those scenes because she's "not a very good rider."
Devotion Actor Glen Powell Had A Rough Time Bringing The Film Together
Glen Powell is an actor who has put in the time and work necessary to earn his place as a performer in the competitive entertainment industry. Like many actors, Powell began his career with bit parts in smaller films and gradually worked his way up to landing bigger, higher-profile roles over the years.
God Of War Fans Don't Want Anyone But Christopher Judge As A Live-Action Kratos (Sorry, Dave Bautista)
The mythology-laden video game series "God of War" sports an epic scope, rich storytelling, well-formed action scenes, and puzzle mechanics. It centers itself around Kratos, whose quest for power results in him becoming indebted to Ares, the Greek god of war. Filled with regret after accidentally killing his wife and child, he tries to get out of his bargain with Ares. But Kratos becomes something of a supplicant to the gods, anyway. He eventually slays Ares and temporarily becomes the new god of war. But Kratos only wants an end to his suffering and he ends up on a collision course with most of the reigning denizens of Mount Olympus itself. A sequel, "God of War: Ragnarok" features Kratos and his son Atreus (Sunny Suljic) going head to head with figures from Norse mythology.
Matt Reeves, James Gunn, And Peter Safran Will Meet Soon To Discuss BatVerse Plans
If you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chances are you haven't thought twice about the inner-workings of Marvel Studios as of late. Meanwhile, DC fans haven't had such peace of mind. In the final months of 2022, the DC film world has seen some major changes, from cancelations to recasts and even the establishment of DC Studios: a division dedicated to keeping Warner Bros. Discovery's DC-based movie and television offerings in line. If you've kept up with their decisions, DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran have made their plans for the property clear, but some questions still linger.
Evan Peters Hopes For A Positive Impact After His Dahmer Portrayal Earns A Golden Globe Award
After a year without the Golden Globes, the venerated award show returned in January 2023. In true Golden Globes form, that meant the 80th ceremony was a pleasantly messy affair compared to, say, the more staid Academy Awards. Host Jarrod Carmichael fired shots at Scientology, Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Eddie Murphy made fun of Will Smith, and "The White Lotus" creator Mike White was too drunk to give his acceptance speech in Italian.
The Glass Onion Prop Kate Hudson Said She Had To Have
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" — the highly anticipated follow-up to writer-director Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit "Knives Out" — premiered on Netflix in December of 2022. The standalone sequel (also written and directed by Johnson) centers on a whole new set of characters, including the master detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), as the only returning character.
