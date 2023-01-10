Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Zipmex probed by Thai SEC amid buyout
The cryptocurrency exchange Zipmex is the focus of a new probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand for a breach of local rules. A Bloomberg report revealed that local authorities are looking into activities that they believe may violate business rules for digital asset service providers. This includes its offerings of certain digital asset products.
Huobi clarifies Korean operations: Two separate entities aiming at same market
Following the report about Huobi Korea’s planned buyout of its shares from Huobi Global, the latter revealed that the deal has already been made, with the two platforms operating separately since the fall of 2022. In the press release from Jan. 11, Huobi Global — rebranded to Huobi in...
Crypto lender Nexo wants to sue Bulgaria after office raids
Troubled cryptocurrency firm Nexo is planning to sue the Bulgarian government after massive raids at the company’s offices in Sofia. Nexo has complained about the actions of the law enforcement authorities in response to the investigation against the firm, the Bulgarian News Agency reported on Jan. 13. The company...
Hong Kong watchdog aims to restrict retail traders to liquid products
The new licensing program, scheduled to take off in June, will restrict retail traders in Hong Kong to “highly-liquid” digital assets, according to the new CEO of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Julia Leung Fung-yee. At the recent Asia Financial Forum, Leung pointed out that...
Nexo offices reportedly raided by police in Bulgaria
Troubled cryptocurrency lender Nexo is facing more pressure from regulators, with its offices reportedly raided as part of an international investigation. A group of prosecutors, investigators and foreign agents searched the company’s offices in the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia, local news agency Standart reported on Jan. 12. The...
WazirX releases proof of reserves with majority of funds in Binance wallets
After the paranoia and turmoil in the crypto industry caused by the FTX liquidity and bankruptcy scandal, major digital-asset service providers began publicizing their reserve funds. The latest to join the proof of reserve trend is the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX. It announced its act of transparency on Jan. 11,...
Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu receives European virtual currency license
Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu was granted a virtual currency license for the European Economic Area after two years of waiting for permission from regulatory authorities. The move allows the firm to operate in 30 countries and broaden its services within one of the world’s largest crypto markets. Speaking to...
Nigerian innovator launches first active Bitcoin Lightning node in the country
The Lightning Network has struck the earth in one of the most challenging operating environments. Lagos, the capital of Nigeria — Africa’s most populous country — welcomed a new Bitcoin Lightning Network (LN) node this week, a vital step to better connect the continent to the layer-2 payments network that sits atop Bitcoin.
City of London, British trade groups form new digital currency advocacy alliance
The City of London has teamed up with a variety of trade associations to form the UK Forum for Digital Currencies, an alliance that will advocate for “better policies, practice and regulation around digital currencies,” according to a statement released by its five members. As well as the...
Crypto exchange WonderFi confirms merger talks with Coinsquare
Crypto exchange WonderFi, which is backed by crypto investor and billionaire Kevin O’Leary, has confirmed it is in preliminary discussions with fellow Canadian crypto exchange Coinsquare over a possible merger. In a statement on Jan. 12, WonderFi responded to a Bloomberg report suggesting the two exchanges were in “advanced...
3 blockchain use cases that extend beyond crypto
Blockchain use cases have expanded far beyond cryptocurrency in recent years, with multiple industries embracing the technology in a wide range of fields, including healthcare, logistics and financial services. There are many factors behind the hype. Blockchains are decentralized, transparent and increase the capacity of a whole network, opening a...
Three Arrows Capital creditors express frustration with bankruptcy process during call
Kyle Davies, the co-founder of bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), disclosed via a Twitter thread on Jan. 11 the creation of a 3AC creditors group amid complaints from creditors over bankruptcy costs. According to Davies, creditors continue to express frustration with the ongoing costs and handling of assets...
Hodlnaut creditors reject the restructuring plan, prefer liquidation
The Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut is looking at a possible liquidation as the firm’s creditors have rejected the proposed restructuring plan and seek liquidation of the platform’s assets. The group of creditors rejected a restructuring plan offer allowing the current directors to oversee the firm’s operations during the...
FTX allowed by bankruptcy judge to sell LedgerX, other assets
The judge in charge of overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings has given the embattled crypto exchange the approval to sell some of its assets to aid its efforts in repaying its creditors. According to a filing in Delaware Bankruptcy Court, Judge John Dorsey has approved the sale of four key...
Alameda Research liquidators lost $72K during fund consolidation attempt
The liquidators of Alameda Research continue to encounter obstacles in their efforts to recover funds for creditors. Crypto analytics firm Arkham disclosed on Twitter that the liquidators lost $72,000 worth of digital assets on the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Aave while trying to consolidate funds into a single multisignature wallet.
Voyager and Binance.US deal given initial nod amid national security probe
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital has received initial court approval for its proposal to sell its assets to Binance.US for $1.02 billion. The approval comes amid a national security probe concerning Binance.US that Voyager is seeking to speed up. On Jan. 10, Judge Michael Wiles of the United States Bankruptcy...
China’s central bank includes digital yuan in report on currency circulation
The People’s Bank of China, or PBoC, has begun including the country’s central bank digital currency, the e-CNY, in reports measuring the amount of currency in circulation. According to a 2022 financial statistics report released on Jan. 10, the PBoC said there was 13.61 billion digital yuan —...
Nigeria revisits its payments landscape amid sluggish eNaira adoption
Nigeria’s central bank will explore the potential of stablecoins, the adoption of blockchain technology to power a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and regulatory considerations related to initial coin offerings (ICOs) over the next two years. These are the key takeaways of a policy document titled Nigeria Payments System...
Illicit crypto transactions reached all-time highs in 2022: Report
2022 set the record in illicit on-chain transactions, setting aside the criminal investigations of failed crypto businesses like FTX, Celsius, Three Arrows Capital, Terraform Labs and others. According to a Jan. 12 report from Chainalysis, the total cryptocurrency value received by illicit addresses reached $20.1 billion last year. The numbers...
FTX has recovered over $5B in cash and liquid crypto: Report
According to FTX attorney Andy Dietderich, the troubled cryptocurrency exchange has “recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies.” However, the exchange is still “working to rebuild transaction history,” and the total amount of customer shortfall is “still unclear.” The recovered assets do not include those seized by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, which largely comprises the exchange’s native token, FTX Token (FTT), which has a total market capitalization of $444.7 million at the time of publication.
