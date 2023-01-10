Read full article on original website
Grey’s Anatomy Drops an Emotional Trailer for Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes. Is This the End of the Line for Meredith Grey?
Saying goodbye to Meredith Grey will not be easy if the new trailer released for the back half of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 is to be believed. As revealed ahead of the season premiere last year, Ellen Pompeo will depart the ABC medical hit after headlining it for 19 seasons.
A Million Little Things Season 5 Trailer: Prepare for Tears!
A Million Little Things will end its run on ABC this year, and the trailer for the final season hits you right in the feels. "From the beginning, we fell in love with a friendship, a family, a romance, a laugh, a triumph, a moment, a million little things," we hear, setting the stage for the season ahead.
The Company You Keep Teaser Trailer: Milo Ventimiglia Plays a Charismatic Con Man in New ABC Drama
Milo Ventimiglia returns to the small screen with his first post-This Is Us TV role next month, and it looks very similar to some of ABC's past efforts. The Company You Keep touches down on ABC on Sunday, February 19, at 10 p.m. "A night of passion leads to love...
Nancy Drew, Riverdale Final Seasons Get CW Premiere Dates
The CW has scheduled the final seasons of Nancy Drew and Riverdale, and fans have some time to wait for both series. Riverdale Season 7 will bow on Wednesday, March 29 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an original episode of The Flash. Nancy Drew Season 4 will debut on Wednesday, May 31...
Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, & More Series Get Freeform Premiere Dates
Freeform took to the Television Critics Association Winter press tour armed with some exciting announcements. Cruel Summer, which will transition to an anthology series with its second season, is set to return in the summer. The series was a breakout success with its initial season, but the story and cast...
Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 11
Did Tim and Lucy manage to keep their relationship away from work?. On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11, the pair navigated a fine line as they wanted to remain professional. Meanwhile, the search for a missing boy found the team in the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs.
Abbott Elementary Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at ABC
ABC's red-hot Abbott Elementary is sticking around. The network ordered a third season of the Quinta Brunson comedy on Wednesday during TCA. Abbott Elementary Season 2 is currently averaging 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo, with a week of DVR factored in. The series has...
All American Renewed for Season 6 Despite Major Changes at The CW
Despite major changes over the last six months at The CW, the network still sees All American in its future. The broadcast network officially renewed All American for Season 6 on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about the hit drama's future. All American Season 5 is the network's #1 show...
Yellowjackets Season 2 First-Look Trailer Includes Thrills, Chills, and Elijah Wood
Yellowjackets was a breakout hit during its first season, thanks to a compelling mystery and fine acting. Showtime celebrated Friday the 13th by dropping around a minute of footage from Yellowjackets Season 2. Amongst all the mystery and darkness in the trailer, we get our first glimpse of Elijah Wood,...
Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+
The BAU will remain intact for another season at Paramount+. The streaming service has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season, it was revealed Thursday. "We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement.
Morgan Freeman Joins Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in Taylor Sheridan's Lioness Limited Series
Taylor Sheridan's Lioness at Paramount+ has added another big name to its cast. Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of the upcoming original series alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman...
SAG Awards 2023 Nominations Revealed: Ozark Leads the Way
Nominations were revealed today for the 29th Annual SAG Awards. The final season of Ozark netted four total nominations, leading the TV categories. Better Call Saul, Barry, and Only Murders in the Building each earned three nominations. Check out the complete list of nominations below. There are some surprises!. DRAMA...
Good Doctor Spinoff Pilot Good Lawyer Snags Felicity Huffman, Kennedy McMann as Leads
The Good Lawyer is moving forward at ABC. The spinoff of The Good Doctor is set to air its backdoor pilot on Monday, March 6, at 10/9c. Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann has landed the lead role in the prospective series, starring alongside Desperate Housewives veteran Felicity Huffman. The backdoor pilot...
Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary Leads TV Winners
The 80th annual Golden Globes premiered on NBC Tuesday night, marking the first time the embattled awards show was on the air since 2021. Abbott Elementary continued to be an awards magnet, proving there is still some life in the broadcast networks. The hit comedy secured three wins, including for...
