WDW News Today

Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day

No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
First Look Inside Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Restaurant at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort has released the first images of the completed Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights bistro in Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort. A statue of Donald greets guests at the restaurant’s entrance. The bistro is surrounded with frosted glass windows. Stained glass images of Donald and his...
Construction Fences Surround Disneyland Monorail Station in Downtown Disney District

Construction fences have been erected around the Disneyland Monorail station in Downtown Disney District. The monorail remains open and operating on a normal schedule at this time. The fence goes from the right side of Star Wars Trading Post to the right side the monorail station, where you can enter...
Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
Blizzard Beach Closing Due to Low Temperatures This Weekend

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed this weekend because of expected low temperatures in central Florida. Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15. It will reopen to guests on January 16. Blizzard Beach reopened in November following a lengthy refurbishment that...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 1/2/23 (Lunar New Year Merchandise, Gideon’s Bakehouse New Cookie & Cold Brew, ‘Toy Story 2’ Woody’s Roundup Marionette Dolls, & More)

Hello, and Happy New Year! Today we are exploring Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A new year means a lot of new merchandise and new food. From Lunar New Year merchandise to Gideon’s Bakehouse new cookies and cold brew, we have a lot to see. Grab your water bottle, small snacks, and lace up those sneakers. Let’s get going!
Mickey & Friends to Appear in 100th Anniversary Outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland

Mickey & Friends will debut their new Disney100 outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney Parks shared on Twitter today. This is the first clear look we’ve had at everyone’s outfits, other than Mickey and Minnie, who showed theirs off at D23. Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Chip, and Dale...

