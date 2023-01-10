Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Says Newly Announced Changes Are a Result of Listening to Guests
After a slew of changes was announced for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this afternoon, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave an interview with the New York Times. The changes, which included bringing back free parking and easing reservation requirements, have been well received by fans. Some applauded...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Traditional Character Meet and Greets Without Physical Distancing Return to Hong Kong Disneyland
Traditional character meet and greets have returned to Hong Kong Disneyland as there are no longer physical distancing requirements between characters and guests. Disney Magical Kingdom Blog on Twitter shared the news. They included a photo of a guest meeting Aurora with no distance between them. This comes after Hong...
WDW News Today
New Figment-Themed Beacon of Magic Show Coming to 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
As part of this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, a new Figment-themed Beacon of Magic show on Spaceship Earth will debut!. Frequent Disney reporter Brooke McDonald shared the news on Twitter today. While details are still scant, we do know the show will open on January 13...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Themed to Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Downtown Disney District
Even though we haven’t seen much progress in the actual construction of Downtown Disney District’s reimagining, the construction walls blocking the flattened land has been jazzed up for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration. These walls block the construction zone for the reimagining of Downtown Disney District....
WDW News Today
Not-So-Grand and Miraculous: Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair at Spaceship Earth, Waits at Exit for a Fight
Spaceship Earth is a slow-moving, gentle, relaxing ride. No one has ever accused it of being an exciting thrill ride. On September 6, 2022, most of the action at Spaceship Earth happened in the line for the attraction. Two men got into a physical fight that began over a wheelchair,...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Reportedly Updates Long-Term Land Use Plan to Allow for Three More Potential Walt Disney World Theme Parks
While the Reedy Creek Improvement District is scheduled to be dissolved and taken over by the state in June of this year, the district continues to operate. The district’s board was supposed to meet today, January 11, to discuss its long-term land use plan for Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
TRON Opening Date Announced, Free Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, Happily Ever After Returning in April, and More: Daily Recap (1/10/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day
No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/7/23 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise, New MagicBand+ Designs, TRON Lightcycle Run Sign Installed, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day here and we plan on enjoying the park. We’ll be doing some shopping and we plan on checking on TRON Lightcycle / Run for any construction updates. Let’s get started. The Christmas decorations are still up in the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas
Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
WDW News Today
First Look Inside Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Restaurant at Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort has released the first images of the completed Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights bistro in Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort. A statue of Donald greets guests at the restaurant’s entrance. The bistro is surrounded with frosted glass windows. Stained glass images of Donald and his...
WDW News Today
Construction Fences Surround Disneyland Monorail Station in Downtown Disney District
Construction fences have been erected around the Disneyland Monorail station in Downtown Disney District. The monorail remains open and operating on a normal schedule at this time. The fence goes from the right side of Star Wars Trading Post to the right side the monorail station, where you can enter...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Planning Year-Round Horror Destination in Las Vegas
In addition to the new family-focused Texas park, Universal is planning a year-round horror-themed destination in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Seeking Alpha, the Las Vegas development will be the anchor tenant of a 20-acre expansion of the AREA15 entertainment district. Though the Frisco, Texas destination is referred to as...
WDW News Today
Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today
Blizzard Beach Closing Due to Low Temperatures This Weekend
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed this weekend because of expected low temperatures in central Florida. Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15. It will reopen to guests on January 16. Blizzard Beach reopened in November following a lengthy refurbishment that...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Themed Canopies Installed at Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ in EPCOT
Themed canopies have been installed over a walkway in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. The orange canopies hang from the brown archway and poles installed last month. The other poles in the area still wrapped in plastic are for lamps. The canopies won’t cover the...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 1/2/23 (Lunar New Year Merchandise, Gideon’s Bakehouse New Cookie & Cold Brew, ‘Toy Story 2’ Woody’s Roundup Marionette Dolls, & More)
Hello, and Happy New Year! Today we are exploring Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A new year means a lot of new merchandise and new food. From Lunar New Year merchandise to Gideon’s Bakehouse new cookies and cold brew, we have a lot to see. Grab your water bottle, small snacks, and lace up those sneakers. Let’s get going!
WDW News Today
Mickey & Friends to Appear in 100th Anniversary Outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland
Mickey & Friends will debut their new Disney100 outfits at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney Parks shared on Twitter today. This is the first clear look we’ve had at everyone’s outfits, other than Mickey and Minnie, who showed theirs off at D23. Goofy, Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Chip, and Dale...
