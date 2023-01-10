Disney Dreams! Nighttime Spectacular Returning to Disneyland Paris for 30th Anniversary Grand Finale With Updated Technology

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
WDW News Today
Not-So-Grand and Miraculous: Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair at Spaceship Earth, Waits at Exit for a Fight
Spaceship Earth is a slow-moving, gentle, relaxing ride. No one has ever accused it of being an exciting thrill ride. On September 6, 2022, most of the action at Spaceship Earth happened in the line for the attraction. Two men got into a physical fight that began over a wheelchair,...
WDW News Today
New Disney100 MagicBand+ Now Available at Disneyland
The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. Even though the official celebration is still a few weeks away, new Disney100 merchandise is showing up every day. Check out this Disney100 MagicBand+ we found in Disneyland!
WDW News Today
New Pink Corduroy Ear Headband Now Available at Disneyland
A new Minnie ear headband has arrived to Disneyland! We found this pink corduroy ear headband at The Briar Patch in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. This headband is understated but adorable! The ears and the headband itself are both made out of pink corduroy. The bow on top is...
WDW News Today
Reedy Creek Reportedly Updates Long-Term Land Use Plan to Allow for Three More Potential Walt Disney World Theme Parks
While the Reedy Creek Improvement District is scheduled to be dissolved and taken over by the state in June of this year, the district continues to operate. The district’s board was supposed to meet today, January 11, to discuss its long-term land use plan for Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
WDW News Today
Construction Fences Surround Disneyland Monorail Station in Downtown Disney District
Construction fences have been erected around the Disneyland Monorail station in Downtown Disney District. The monorail remains open and operating on a normal schedule at this time. The fence goes from the right side of Star Wars Trading Post to the right side the monorail station, where you can enter...
WDW News Today
First Look Inside Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights Restaurant at Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort has released the first images of the completed Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights bistro in Disneytown at Shanghai Disney Resort. A statue of Donald greets guests at the restaurant’s entrance. The bistro is surrounded with frosted glass windows. Stained glass images of Donald and his...
WDW News Today
New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection Bomber Jacket Arrives at Walt Disney World
The last series of the Vault Collection keeps on delivering, with a new 25th Anniversary Bomber Jacket coming just in time to bring home for winter after a trip to Walt Disney World! We found this delightful new number at Port of Entry in EPCOT. Walt Disney World 25th Anniversary...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Magic Kingdom Park Passes Booked for TRON Lightcycle Run Opening Day
No more Magic Kingdom Park Passes are available for Annual Passholders on April 4, 2023, the opening day of TRON Lightcycle / Run. April 4 is now grayed out, meaning it has been completely booked for Incredi and Sorcerer Passholders. The week is already blocked out for Pirate and Pixie Dust Passholders.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/7/23 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise, New MagicBand+ Designs, TRON Lightcycle Run Sign Installed, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day here and we plan on enjoying the park. We’ll be doing some shopping and we plan on checking on TRON Lightcycle / Run for any construction updates. Let’s get started. The Christmas decorations are still up in the...
WDW News Today
Paint a Masterpiece by Numbers at Expression Section During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts has begun, and guests can get in on the creative fun with the return of Expression Section!. As with previous years, the experience consists of painting a large mural in numbered sections. Expression Section is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., subject to weather.
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World Technical Rehearsals Begin at Universal Studios Hollywood
Construction walls came down from around Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood and the land soft opened for technical rehearsals today. Team Members have been testing the land for the past few weeks and Pass Member previews start on January 29. But some lucky guests got to visit Super Nintendo World early for testing.
WDW News Today
Blizzard Beach Closing Due to Low Temperatures This Weekend
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed this weekend because of expected low temperatures in central Florida. Blizzard Beach will be closed from Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15. It will reopen to guests on January 16. Blizzard Beach reopened in November following a lengthy refurbishment that...
WDW News Today
Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport Celebrates Disney100 with Special Fountain Show, Character Greetings, and More
Although there’s no Disney property in Singapore, the famed global hub is getting in on the fun of the Disney100 celebration with some special festivities at the iconic Jewel Changi Airport mall, attached to the airport bearing the same name. There’s a special show, photo spots, and even a limited time character greeting!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Parks & Resorts Announces New Family-Focused Theme Park Coming to Texas
Universal Parks & Resorts just announced they have plans for a new theme park in Frisco, Texas designed specifically for families with young children. The concept art shows a hotel with clouds on the ground and what looks similar to the DreamWorks logo at the park entrance. There are four colorful lands, also all seemingly inspired by DreamWorks properties. Camp Cretaceous (an animated “Jurassic World” spinoff) is in the top left and “Shrek” is in the top right. The other two lands appear to be “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”
WDW News Today
Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT Honors the Park’s 40th Anniversary for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Last year’s Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating 50 Years of Magic paid tribute to Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, but this year, the exhibit celebrates 40 years of EPCOT. Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT. The sign reads, “EPCOT was created as a tribute to human connection and achievement, a...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Themed Canopies Installed at Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ in EPCOT
Themed canopies have been installed over a walkway in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. The orange canopies hang from the brown archway and poles installed last month. The other poles in the area still wrapped in plastic are for lamps. The canopies won’t cover the...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: NEW Disney100 Flags Installed Above Disneyland Park Entrance
The “100 Years of Wonder” celebration at Disneyland Resort officially begins in a few weeks. Today we noticed that the decorative flags above the turnstiles at Disneyland Park have been changed to spotlight the Disney100 theme. The flags at these turnstiles were previously decorated with snowflakes for the...
WDW News Today
Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt Returns for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The search is on around World Showcase, as Figment’s Brush with the Masters is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts!. Maps can be purchased at Creations Shop, Port of Entry, and World Traveler. The front of the map shows eleven picture frames, one for each...
Comments / 0